Make Restaurant-Worthy Cucumber Sandwiches With These Expert Tips

Sometimes you just need a little nosh. For those instances when a meal would be too much but a handful of nuts just wouldn't suffice, the cucumber sandwich swoops in to save the day. What makes traditional cucumber sandwiches so special is their undeniable snack-ability. Famously a Victorian-era delight, it was traditionally served to England's elite with a piping cuppa tea. Now it's an excellent finger food choice for your next get-together. In an exclusive exchange with Mashed, Ji Hye Kim, Chef & Owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, tells us everything we need to know to hit this simple snack out of the park.

"Cucumber sandwiches for me are all about texture," says Kim, adding, "I want crunchy, well seasoned cucumber sandwiches — not a soggy mess." To ensure that your crunch levels are up to snuff, Kim recommends selecting cucumbers that are young, small, and seedless. "Brownie points if they are local in season," she remarks. After thinly slicing your cukes into rounds no thicker than 1/8 inch, generously salt them and wait half an hour for the salt to draw out moisture. "Using a clean kitchen towel, squeeze the cucumbers out so all the excess water comes out, but not so hard that they're ripped apart," Kim instructs. Your cucumber concoction can be piled on white bread spread with butter, mayo, as our traditional cucumber sandwich recipe calls for: yummy cream cheese.