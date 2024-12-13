Make Restaurant-Worthy Cucumber Sandwiches With These Expert Tips
Sometimes you just need a little nosh. For those instances when a meal would be too much but a handful of nuts just wouldn't suffice, the cucumber sandwich swoops in to save the day. What makes traditional cucumber sandwiches so special is their undeniable snack-ability. Famously a Victorian-era delight, it was traditionally served to England's elite with a piping cuppa tea. Now it's an excellent finger food choice for your next get-together. In an exclusive exchange with Mashed, Ji Hye Kim, Chef & Owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, tells us everything we need to know to hit this simple snack out of the park.
"Cucumber sandwiches for me are all about texture," says Kim, adding, "I want crunchy, well seasoned cucumber sandwiches — not a soggy mess." To ensure that your crunch levels are up to snuff, Kim recommends selecting cucumbers that are young, small, and seedless. "Brownie points if they are local in season," she remarks. After thinly slicing your cukes into rounds no thicker than 1/8 inch, generously salt them and wait half an hour for the salt to draw out moisture. "Using a clean kitchen towel, squeeze the cucumbers out so all the excess water comes out, but not so hard that they're ripped apart," Kim instructs. Your cucumber concoction can be piled on white bread spread with butter, mayo, as our traditional cucumber sandwich recipe calls for: yummy cream cheese.
Salt is a non negotiable
If you're wondering if you could try this recipe sans salt, Ji Hye Kim clarifies that that's a no-go, saying, "Definitely salt the cucumbers." That's because the salt is doing more than just seasoning the food. Pulling out moisture (that might have otherwise caused your sandwich bread to go soggy) actually makes the cucumber taste more flavorful. You don't need an exorbitant amount of salt for this to work, either. "I use about a tablespoon of sea salt for a pound of sliced cucumbers," Kim tells us.
Only after your cucumbers have been salted and wrung out should you consider incorporating other seasonings. "Just be careful that the spice mix does not have too much additional salt, and just add a few pinches at a time to see how much you like in it," says Kim. "I'd advise that simpler is better — my favorite version is salt, minced garlic and a bit of Korean chili flakes." If you're looking for something with a refreshing zing, you might try a more cooling cucumber sandwich recipe which includes a spritz of lemon juice, dill, and chives blended into a cream cheese and mayonnaise spread.