Copycat McDonald's Sausage McGriddle Recipe

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins is our resident copycat recipe queen. As she tells us, "I like the challenge and the excuse to make indulgent foods" and she enjoys the chance to duplicate (or dare we say upgrade) many of her fast food favorites. She's already brought us such diverse dishes as Burger King-inspired chicken fries, White Castle-style sliders, and even a dupe of Jollibee's famous fried chicken gravy, and now she's taking on one of McDonald's best breakfast items: the Sausage McGriddle. As Watkins says of the sandwich, it's the maple that makes it such a wonderful thing. She calls the hint of sweetness "subtle, not aggressive," something she says "adds an almost flirty flavor to the traditional lineup of a buttery, eggy, cheesy, and meaty mix."

To nail down the maple flavor, though, Watkins had to perform some kitchen wizardry since she found that maple syrup alone didn't quite cut it. Instead, she discovered that boiling down the syrup, then flash-freezing it, created maple candy crystals that added just the right touch to the McGriddles. You'll want to make more, though, since maple flakes are also pretty amazing on ice cream or sprinkled over cake frosting ... that is if you can manage to stop yourself from gobbling them all up before you get that far.