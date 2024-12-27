SpaghettiOs-Inspired Anelletti Al Forno Recipe

By A.J. Forget
plate of anelletti al forno A.J. Forget/Mashed

While the appearance of this pasta dish might take you back to your younger days, you will be happy to know that there's nothing childish about the flavor of this dish. In this recipe, we bring grown-up flavor to a childhood classic. Anelletti pasta, those fun little rings that fill the cans of SpaghettiOs, are perfect for an easy-to-serve and easier-to-eat baked pasta dish rich with real Italian flavor.

Advertisement

To flavor the ring-shaped anelletti pasta, this recipe uses a quick sausage ragù, made in the classic style. Italian sausage is cooked with plenty of aromatic vegetables and herbs as well as white wine, broth, and, of course, tomato. Once the pasta is nicely sauced, it is spread in a baking dish and topped with a mixture of breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, dried herbs, and olive oil. A quick trip to the oven finishes the job, bringing the pasta together and turning that topping a beautiful, golden brown.

This dish might just be a perfect combination of nostalgic and modern. It has the look of those treasured childhood meals, but the flavor is much better suited to your adult palate. The spoonable spaghetti of your childhood may have tasted pretty great at the time, but some things are better left in our memories.

Advertisement

Gather the anelletti al forno ingredients

anelletti al forno ingredients A.J. Forget/Mashed

For the sausage ragu in this recipe, you will need Italian sausage, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, parsley, tomato paste, white wine, beef broth, crushed tomatoes, and bay leaves. To finish the baked pasta, you will need anelletti, panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, Italian herb mix, and olive oil. Once you have all of these ingredients, you are ready to begin cooking.

Advertisement

Step 1: Start the oven

hand on oven dial set to 400 F A.J. Forget/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Start the ragu

crumbled sausage in pan with wooden spoon A.J. Forget/Mashed

Bring a large, heavy-bottomed pot to medium-high heat and add the sausage. Cook, breaking apart with a spatula, for 5 minutes.

Step 3: Add the vegetables

skillet of sausage, celery, carrot, onion, and garlic A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add the onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and parsley to the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes.

Step 4: Stir in the tomato paste

tomato paste atop meat and vegetables in skillet A.J. Forget/Mashed

Next, stir in the tomato paste and cook for around 2 minutes, until it begins to stick to the bottom of the pot.

Step 5: Deglaze the pan

pouring white wine into skillet of ragu A.J. Forget/Mashed

Deglaze the pot with the wine, being sure to scrape the bottom to release the fond.

Step 6: Finish the ragu

open can of tomatoes above skillet of ragu A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add the broth, crushed tomatoes, and bay leaves, cover, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Step 7: Boil the pasta water

pot of boiling water A.J. Forget/Mashed

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 8: Cook the pasta

wooden spoon holding uncooked pasta in pot of water A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add the anelletti to the boiling water and boil for around 10 minutes, until al dente.

Step 9: Mix the pasta into the ragu

scooping cooked pasta into pot of ragu A.J. Forget/Mashed

When the pasta is finished cooking, scoop it directly into the pot with the sauce.

Step 10: Transfer to baking dish

baking dish full of pasta A.J. Forget/Mashed

Stir the pasta and sauce together, and scoop this into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Step 11: Mix the topping

bowl of breadcrumbs, herbs, and cheese. A.J. Forget/Mashed

In a bowl, combine the panko breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, and Italian herbs. Mix these together, then pour over the olive oil and mix again.

Step 12: Spread the topping evenly

baking dish of pasta topped with breadcrumbs A.J. Forget/Mashed

Spread the breadcrumbs topping evenly over the pasta.

Step 13: Bake

baking dish going into oven A.J. Forget/Mashed

Bake the pasta for 20-25 minutes, until the breadcrumb topping is a beautiful golden brown.

Step 14: Rest before serving

plate of anelletti al forno A.J. Forget/Mashed

Rest the pasta 10 minutes before serving.

SpaghettiOs-Inspired Anelletti al Forno Recipe

No Ratings
Print

This grown-up version of SpaghettiOs features a hearty and flavorful sausage ragu, anelletti pasta, and a crunchy topping of breadcrumbs and Parmesan.

Prep Time
25
minutes
Cook Time
55
minutes
servings
8
Servings
plate of anelletti al forno on table
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Italian sausage
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • ½ cup diced carrot
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons minced parsley
  • ¼ cup tomato paste
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup beef broth
  • 1 (16-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 pound anelletti pasta
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Italian herb mix
  • ¼ cup olive oil

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. Bring a large, heavy-bottomed pot to medium-high heat and add the sausage. Cook, breaking apart with a spatula, for 5 minutes.
  3. Add the onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and parsley to the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes.
  4. Next, stir in the tomato paste and cook for around 2 minutes, until it begins to stick to the bottom of the pot.
  5. Deglaze the pot with the wine, being sure to scrape the bottom to release the fond.
  6. Add the broth, crushed tomatoes, and bay leaves, cover, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
  7. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
  8. Add the anelletti to the boiling water and boil for around 10 minutes, until al dente.
  9. When the pasta is finished cooking, scoop it directly into the pot with the sauce.
  10. Stir the pasta and sauce together, and scoop this into a 9x13-inch baking dish.
  11. In a bowl, combine the panko breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, and Italian herbs. Mix these together, then pour over the olive oil and mix again.
  12. Spread the breadcrumbs topping evenly over the pasta.
  13. Bake the pasta for 20-25 minutes, until the breadcrumb topping is a beautiful golden brown.
  14. Rest the pasta 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 601
Total Fat 26.6 g
Saturated Fat 8.8 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 51.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 60.1 g
Dietary Fiber 4.3 g
Total Sugars 7.7 g
Sodium 796.3 mg
Protein 25.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What does al forno mean?

plate and baking dish of anelletti al forno A.J. Forget/Mashed

When it comes to Italian food, or really any cuisine with its own language, there are certain phrases that you'll see pop up again and again. Over time, you figure out from context that fagioli means beans, and aglio means garlic. But what does the "al forno" in this recipe title actually mean?

Advertisement

If you haven't guessed it yet, the phrase "al forno" translates to "from the oven." Anelletti is the name of the ring-shaped pasta used in this dish, while "al forno" indicates that it is baked before serving. Just one of the many Italian phrases it's good to know when perusing a menu.

But does that mean you can use the phrase "al forno" for any pasta that comes out of the oven? It sure does. That wonderful pasta dish we call baked ziti would be translated to ziti al forno. Lasagna from the oven would be lasagna al forno. Some other popular al forno dishes include things like eggplant Parmesan, farinata (chickpea pancakes), and polpettone (meatloaf), among many others.

How can I customize this anelletti al forno recipe?

plate of anelletti al forno A.J. Forget/Mashed

In this recipe, we mix the anelletti pasta with a pot of sausage ragù, spread it out in a baking dish, top it with breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese, and bake it until beautifully browned and crisp on top. It's a delicious dish, but it's also one with plenty of room for customization. If you like your pasta extra saucy, you could easily increase the quantity of crushed tomatoes in the ragù. Or, to add a bit more sauce without increasing the acidity, try adding a bit of classic bechamel sauce like you would to a lasagna. This duo of sauces is the best of both worlds: tangy tomato and creamy bechamel.

Advertisement

Another way to upgrade this recipe (that no one would bat an eye at) would be to add a little bit more cheese. In this recipe, we've gone light on the cheese, just a bit of Parmesan in the topping, but it is tough to overdo cheese with a baked pasta recipe. A bit of mozzarella mixed into the pasta or the topping would add some welcome stretchy, melty goodness.

Or you could take it back to tradition. While it may seem unusual for the baked pastas in the U.S., anelletti al forno in Sicily often features ham, hard-boiled eggs, and peas mixed into the filling. However you choose to make this baked pasta — whether you choose to follow our recipe closely or add your own flair — it is sure to be delicious.

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement