SpaghettiOs-Inspired Anelletti al Forno Recipe

While the appearance of this pasta dish might take you back to your younger days, you will be happy to know that there's nothing childish about the flavor of this dish. In this recipe, we bring grown-up flavor to a childhood classic. Anelletti pasta, those fun little rings that fill the cans of SpaghettiOs, are perfect for an easy-to-serve and easier-to-eat baked pasta dish rich with real Italian flavor.

Advertisement

To flavor the ring-shaped anelletti pasta, this recipe uses a quick sausage ragù, made in the classic style. Italian sausage is cooked with plenty of aromatic vegetables and herbs as well as white wine, broth, and, of course, tomato. Once the pasta is nicely sauced, it is spread in a baking dish and topped with a mixture of breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, dried herbs, and olive oil. A quick trip to the oven finishes the job, bringing the pasta together and turning that topping a beautiful, golden brown.

This dish might just be a perfect combination of nostalgic and modern. It has the look of those treasured childhood meals, but the flavor is much better suited to your adult palate. The spoonable spaghetti of your childhood may have tasted pretty great at the time, but some things are better left in our memories.

Advertisement