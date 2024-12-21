The Easy Homemade Side To Cook Up With Your Burgers

The great thing about William Djuric's version of potato hash, also known as Potatoes O'Brien, is its versatility. The Burgerhead partner says, "I love to season it with Old Bay and spicy paprika." He also suggests topping it with pickled onions for another layer of flavor. While Potatoes O'Brian typically uses bell peppers, we encourage experimenting with everything from cherry peppers to poblanos to jalapeños or roasted red peppers.

But if a pan-fried potato hash isn't your style, there are plenty of other easy homemade potato sides that pair beautifully with burgers. A fan favorite is oven-crisp potato wedges. All you have to do is slice your potatoes into thick wedges, toss them with olive oil and spices, and roast them until golden brown. For a fancier touch, whip up a batch of this easy roasted garlic aioli for dipping (or grab something like Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce from the store).

You also can't go wrong with a classic potato salad. Plus, you can make this side ahead of time and stash it in the fridge, cutting down on food prep when you're ready to grill. For something extra crispy, try smashed potatoes — roast small potatoes, then gently smash them, drizzle with olive oil, and bake again until crispy. These alternatives are just as easy as Djuric's potato hash and are sure to elevate your next burger night.

