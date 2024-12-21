Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Eggnog

With its velvety richness and fragrant spices, eggnog has earned its place as a holiday classic that adds festive cheer to any wintertime occasion. While cookies and cakes may take center stage, this creamy, dreamy beverage holds untapped potential for turning treats into masterpieces. Mashed additional insight on the matter from Lisa Steele. A fifth-generation chicken keeper from Maine, host of "Welcome to My Farm," author of "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," and Fresh Eggs Daily blogger, Steele has some clever tricks to share. From drinks like coffee, White Russians, and eggnog martinis to foods such as scones and fudge, there are plenty of ways to use up leftover eggnog.

One of the simplest ways to employ the festive beverage in your favorite recipes is to swap it for traditional ingredients. For instance, "You can use eggnog instead of milk or buttermilk when you're making pancakes or waffles," Steele suggests. The twist on these morning staples effortlessly captures the essence of the season without needing additional spices. Drizzle with caramel or top with a generous dollop of whipped cream for an extra touch of sweetness.