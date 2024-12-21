Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Eggnog
With its velvety richness and fragrant spices, eggnog has earned its place as a holiday classic that adds festive cheer to any wintertime occasion. While cookies and cakes may take center stage, this creamy, dreamy beverage holds untapped potential for turning treats into masterpieces. Mashed additional insight on the matter from Lisa Steele. A fifth-generation chicken keeper from Maine, host of "Welcome to My Farm," author of "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," and Fresh Eggs Daily blogger, Steele has some clever tricks to share. From drinks like coffee, White Russians, and eggnog martinis to foods such as scones and fudge, there are plenty of ways to use up leftover eggnog.
One of the simplest ways to employ the festive beverage in your favorite recipes is to swap it for traditional ingredients. For instance, "You can use eggnog instead of milk or buttermilk when you're making pancakes or waffles," Steele suggests. The twist on these morning staples effortlessly captures the essence of the season without needing additional spices. Drizzle with caramel or top with a generous dollop of whipped cream for an extra touch of sweetness.
Cooking and baking with leftover eggnog is limitless
For nostalgic comfort, Lisa Steele points out that eggnog pairs beautifully with rice pudding. You could also use it to make a satiating bowl of oatmeal. For a cozy pick-me-up, add a splash of eggnog to your coffee or hot cocoa to elevate your joe into a café-worthy treat.
Of course, eggnog shines in a variety of baked goods, adding moisture and depth to breads, muffins, and biscuits. Steele also recommends serving it in a cream cheese dip alongside cookies or crackers. You can even stir eggnog into mashed or sweet potatoes, giving these fibrous sides a unique flair.
When it comes to chilled desserts, Steele has another genius idea: freezing the beverage in ice cube trays. Thankfully, freezing eggnog is easier than you might have thought. All you need is an ice cube tray and a resealable plastic freezer bag. It will maintain its taste for about six months. When you're ready to use the cubes, blend them into milkshakes and smoothies or use them to make a quick, no-churn ice cream. Layer the nog with crumbled gingerbread cookies and whipped cream to build an elegant parfait. As Steele wisely advises, "Bottom line ... creative!"