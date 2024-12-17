14 Mistakes Chefs Say You Should Avoid When Making Tamales At Home

Tamales have a reputation for being difficult to make. However, it's not necessarily that they're technically hard to whip up, it's just that they can go awry in various ways. There are mistakes everyone makes with homemade tamales when they're not well-versed in them, but luckily they're easily avoided once you know what to do and what to avoid.

Advertisement

The trouble is that some of these are small nuances that are easily overlooked by the inexperienced. That's why we spoke to two tamale experts who have been making these delicious treats since they were kids. We interviewed two trained chefs and food industry professionals who were kind enough to share their secrets.

Whether you have a favorite recipe for tamales that you're looking to perfect or you're totally new to making them, it's a great idea to troubleshoot ahead of time. These are some of the most common errors people make when cooking tamales and how you can fix or avoid them. So, next time you whip up a batch, they'll be better than ever.