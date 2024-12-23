The Nuptial Significance Of Bangladesh's Roast Chicken Dish, Biye Barir

We've all heard of wedding chicken and Marry Me Chicken, but Bangladeshi culture has its own matrimonial main course called biye barir murgi roast, which translates to "wedding roast chicken." In Bangladesh, weddings are massive celebrations, and this culinary creation is steeped in nuptial tradition.

The origins of biye barir roast could be rooted in a dish called murgh musallam. The latter played a role in the royal cuisine of the Mughal empire, which controlled part of South Asia between the 16th and mid-18th centuries. Murgh musallam traditionally featured a whole chicken (musallam means "whole" in Urdu) that the royal army had to share. This may have been intended to foster camaraderie among the soldiers.

At modern Bangladeshi weddings, guests receive portioned servings of this betrothal bird — but the bride and groom still share a whole chicken, which symbolizes their shared life. The dish also reflects the wedding hosts' hospitality, love, and abundance — the perfect metaphor for joining two families and the new chapter in the couple's lives.

