A Baby Guinness Shot Doesn't Actually Contain Any Of The Beer Itself

The reason a Guinness beer is so dark in color and the reason a baby Guinness shot is just as inky aren't the same reason at all — they're totally different drinks altogether. The only thing these two drinks have in common (besides an aspect of their name) is their appearance. Guinness is dark because of the intense heat used to roast the barley grains, but a baby Guinness is only a Guinness in name. With no beer to speak of, it contains two different cordials: coffee liqueur and Irish cream. These two ingredients, expertly layered so that the cream floats on top of the liqueur to resemble the head of a classic Guinness, are taken as a sweet shot or enjoyed as an after-dinner sipper.

The layering effect that gives a baby Guinness its name can be credited to a density difference between the recipe's two types of alcohol. While a popular Irish cream like Baileys has a specific gravity of 1.05, coffee-flavored liqueurs like Kahlúa weigh in at 1.16. When poured at the right angle, this can cause the Irish cream to hang suspended over the coffee liqueur, producing that foamy "head" effect that looks suspiciously like the head of a properly poured pint of Guinness.