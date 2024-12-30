12 Drinks To Pair With Popular Fast Food Burgers

You finally make it back home after a long day's work. You prop your feet up and pull out that delicious-smelling, still-steaming takeout bag containing your very favorite fast food burger. It's a scene of perfect indulgence ... well, almost. The cherry on top of a savory, satisfying end-of-day meal, as we all know, is a hard-earned drink to top it all off. To that we say, cheers.

However, cracking open your fridge and haphazardly grabbing the first can you see may not be the optimum way to enjoy your beverage-burger combo to its fullest. Taking into account the flavors sandwiched in between that potato, toasted, or sesame bun is paramount when deciding on the ideal drink to take your well-earned cheat meal to the next level — but never fear if your understanding of tastes or spirits is limited.

We talked to some of the most renowned mixologists in the industry to get their expert advice on pairing drinks with a handful of the world's most popular fast food burgers. To find out which refreshing beers, wines, and cocktails complement them best from a flavor standpoint, read on for the answers that will have you snatching up your keys and heading to the nearest drive-thru and ABC Store in a flash. From lagers and Whoppers to bitters and Baconators, here are some of the 12 best drinks to pair with popular fast food burgers.

