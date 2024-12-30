12 Drinks To Pair With Popular Fast Food Burgers
You finally make it back home after a long day's work. You prop your feet up and pull out that delicious-smelling, still-steaming takeout bag containing your very favorite fast food burger. It's a scene of perfect indulgence ... well, almost. The cherry on top of a savory, satisfying end-of-day meal, as we all know, is a hard-earned drink to top it all off. To that we say, cheers.
However, cracking open your fridge and haphazardly grabbing the first can you see may not be the optimum way to enjoy your beverage-burger combo to its fullest. Taking into account the flavors sandwiched in between that potato, toasted, or sesame bun is paramount when deciding on the ideal drink to take your well-earned cheat meal to the next level — but never fear if your understanding of tastes or spirits is limited.
We talked to some of the most renowned mixologists in the industry to get their expert advice on pairing drinks with a handful of the world's most popular fast food burgers. To find out which refreshing beers, wines, and cocktails complement them best from a flavor standpoint, read on for the answers that will have you snatching up your keys and heading to the nearest drive-thru and ABC Store in a flash. From lagers and Whoppers to bitters and Baconators, here are some of the 12 best drinks to pair with popular fast food burgers.
Blended grasshopper and Big Mac
It's arguably the world's most well-known fast food burger, with a mouthwatering composition of double meat patties, pickles, onions, and a savory special sauce. That's right; we're talking about industry giant McDonald's famous Big Mac. Considered the iconic entree from the world's largest fast food chain, millions of consumers daily crave the product's juicy and reliable flavor makeup. And when it comes to the perfect drink to whip up in your kitchen before giving into a hankering for the golden-M's, Jeffrey Morgenthaler, mixologist, author, and co-owner of Portland, Oregon's Pacific Standard bar, has just the thing.
The blended grasshopper cocktail, created by Morgenthaler himself, translates to an elevated version of the celebrated Shamrock Shake, the McDonald's original smoothie developed in 1967 in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Morgenthaler's adult take maintains the mint-and-vanilla flavor profile that made the original beverage a success, keeping the quintessential scoop of ice cream and adding crème de menthe, white crème de cacao, and Fernet-Branca for a creamier, more sophisticated finish. We can't think of a sip more perfectly suited for a salty Big Mac than that of a sweet drink reminiscent of one of the chain's most celebrated shakes ... can you?
Lager and Whopper
When debating the Burger King entree that takes the prize for most well-known among consumers, an argument could certainly be made for the coveted and historic Whopper burger. The King's signature beef creation includes a flame-grilled patty, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a speckled sesame bun. But that's not all it should include, says Ryan Andrews, Prohibition's lead bartender and beverage director for the San Diego-based GBOD Hospitality Group. Sitting beside every unwrapped-and-steaming Whopper delicacy, Andrews insists, should be a cold lager.
But not just any lager beer. Andrews specifies that a light and crisp West Coast Baja-style lager — such as Dogfish Head's Baja Moment, or Green Flash Brewing Co.'s Baja Bound — served with a fresh-cut slice of lime on the side is the absolute perfect flavor pairing for a Burger King Whopper. Because Baja-style, with its malty and slightly sweet aspect, is lighter in body as compared to other styles of lagers (for example, a heavier German), it suits as a natural balancing act for the salty denseness of the King's most celebrated staple.
Zinfandel and Double Double
Few fast food burgers are as revered as In-N-Out's Double Double, a monstrosity of a meal from the celebrated California-based franchise. Made with double beef patties, double slices of American cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, onions, and a dripping Thousand Island-like spread, this burger is a bold one — and flavor this audacious deserves a beverage pairing of equal prominence.
"As my favorite burger [...] I'd want to have a big, bold fruit forward red wine like an Old Vine Zinfandel from a dry arid region, such as Lodi," says Ryan Andrews of Prohibition and GBOD Hospitality. Lodi, of course, refers to the city in central California known for its wine production, with a whopping 10,000 acres worth of vineyards to its name. Cali's most famous burger matched up with a red made from grapes plucked out of one of its most prolific valleys certainly seems like a match made in heaven from an idealistic standpoint — but from a taste stance, the pairing is a win, as well. Zinfandel's bold fruit flavors and peppery notes complement the inherent richness of the In-N-Out burger flawlessly — and if you don't believe us, we suppose you'll have to try it out for yourself.
Old fashioned and Baconator
Could a burger deemed the Baconator be anything short of showstopping? We think not. While any of Wendy's fresh, never-frozen burger options are to die for, the Baconator is truly a meat-lover's dream, with double beef patty layers and a hefty pile of crispy Applewood smoked bacon tucked within a warm, toasted bun. With the addition of American cheese — and the unique omission of any of the typically-used burger vegetables, such as lettuce or tomato — you're in for an extremely savory, smoky tasting experience. And when it comes to your beverage, why not lean into that smoke with all you've got?
Pairing a smoky drink with your Wendy's Baconator is the perfect way to enhance the slightly-charred flavor that already accompanies it to the table. According to Ryan Andrews, starting with a classic old fashioned cocktail and adding a hint of smoke using either a bottle of R&D Smoked Bitters from the R&D Bitters Co., or a spritz of smoky scotch, is going to put the chef's kiss on a perfect culinary smoke sesh. Just be sure to prepare your taste buds for the burn.
Pinot noir and White Castle Sliders
White Castle is credited with being the world's first fast food burger chain, and its Original Slider is the perfect modest-sized, square-shaped delight. Composed of a 100% beef patty prepared in sizzling onions and topped off with a pickle and a pillow-like bun, one's taste buds can't help but dance from the second they get a blast of the combined flavors of this relatively unadorned burger treat. And when it comes to the pour best paired with the classic sliders, the beverage, similar to the burger product itself, is perfect in its simplicity.
A pinot noir is a red wine with a relatively high acidity level and a vivid fruitiness that, subsequently, makes it a natural pairing for salty dishes — including meat. Given that White Castle's Sliders, with their minimal ingredients and lack of additional flavors from condiments, are heavier on the singular beef taste, a simple, great-tasting pinot noir will meet the meat (get it?) nicely with its own impressive ripe flavor — leaving you to revel in every bite and sip.
Sauvignon blanc and Shroom Burger
A Shake Shack Shroom Burger is every vegetarian's fast food paradise. A deep-fried portobello mushroom filled to bursting with gooey melted cheddar, finished off with the toppings of lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce, this plant-based burger from the celebrated franchise is liable to tempt even the most dedicated of meat enthusiasts. But one must take extra-special care when considering the best drink pairing for fried fungus, of course — and as it turns out, nothing meets with a cheese-laden portobello quite like something white and light.
A citrusy white wine, such as a sauvignon blanc, is the best pairing for Shake Shack's most crave-worthy burger, says Ryan Andrews. The high acidity of dry whites makes for an effortless balancing act of the salty earthiness of portobellos — and this especially applies to the decked-out fried ones used as patties on the Shroom. While a Sancerre or a Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc should fit the bill nicely, if you're confused about the selection itself, here's what you should know about the different types of white wine. If wine just isn't your thing, there's good news: Andrews ensures that a sour cocktail, such as a Gold Rush featuring bourbon, lemon, and honey, can also serve as a perfectly acceptable pairing.
IPA and Sourdough Smashed Jack
IPAs, aka India Pale Ales, have a history as rich as their hops are pronounced. After discovering that beer infiltrated with extra hops could better survive the long journey from England to colonies in both India and the Caribbean, an English brewer named George Hodgson is said to have begun shipping large barrels of what would eventually become the modern-day IPA to foreign British territories. Now, the hoppy India Pale Ale is one of the most varied drinks on the market, with a slew of takes and flavors that satisfy taste buds and amplify meals all over the globe.
And one of the entrees which receives an automatic upgrade when served alongside a cold, refreshing IPA is a Jack In The Box Sourdough Smashed Jack, according to expert Ryan Andrews. But not just any IPA; Andrews says to look specifically for one that has a fruit-forward flavor profile, such as a Stone Delicious or a Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA, which tend to be lighter in body and less likely to dominate the delightfully-bitter sourdough taste of the Jack In The Box creation.
Brown ale and Mushroom & Swiss
Culver's, the celebrated fast-casual burger chain headquartered in the Midwest, has some unforgettable entrees in its menu lineup. From the Wisconsin Swiss Melt to the ButterBurger Cheese to the Beef Pot Roast sandwich and beyond, you're sure to find something to satisfy your savory craving at your nearest restaurant location. But if you're really looking to go all out with something indulgent, be sure to opt for the company's signature Mushroom & Swiss, which calls for freshly-seared beef patties, mouthwatering caramelized button mushrooms, and Wisconsin Swiss cheese on a buttery, toasty bun. Sign us up.
But what's a consumer to do when they need a beverage pairing capable of complementing the rich flavor of meat, the earthy flavor of mushroom, and the nutty flavor of Swiss all at the same time? They pop open a brown ale, of course. With just a hint of sweetness and plenty of maltiness, the umami of mushrooms, the savoriness of beef, and the creaminess of cheese can all be accounted for with a darker ale, such as a Newcastle Brown Ale or a Hazelnut Brown Nectar by Rogue. Go ahead, join the dark side. We dare you.
Tequila cocktail and Double Smasher
The drive-in fast food chain, Sonic, may be famous for its popular ice cream based Sonic Blasts, but the restaurant remembered for its roller skate-clad servers has some notable burgers under its belt, as well. One of these is the Sonic Double Smasher, one of the chain's signature cheeseburgers in an oversized format. It features double beef patties, double American cheese slices, a handful of pickles and onions, and a hefty drizzle of Smasher Sauce. When it comes to the perfect drink pairing for this potato bun-wrapped deliciousness, the answer, according to expert Ryan Andrews, is hidden in the lyrics of a Taylor Swift song.
Andrews says that the beverage match made in heaven for Sonic's most beloved burger is one from his very own bar, San Diego's Prohibition. Named after the trending line from the Taylor Swift song, "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," the cocktail, called Lights, Camera, B**** Smile, is made with reposado tequila, Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime and Yuzu soda, R&D Smoked Bitters, a Tajín rim, and a fresh lime. The combo is allegedly so refreshing, it's guaranteed to cut right through the heaviness of those double cheese-coated patties and bring a real smile to Sonic-stuffed faces. We suppose a trip to San Diego for a taste test — or otherwise, some creativity in your very own kitchen — is the only real way to confirm this.
Amber ale and Double BBQ Bacon Smash
When it comes to satisfying a bacon craving, look no further than the epic Double BBQ Bacon Smash from the quick service burger chain, Smashburger. This pork-forward fast food entree comes with two beef patties smothered in melted aged cheddar and barbecue sauce, topped off with a pile of savory bacon and a handful of fried, crunchy onions. Is your mouth watering yet?
Nevertheless, a burger this rich is going to require some serious thirst-quenching — and an amber ale, such as the Full Sail Amber or the Omission Pale Ale, is just the thing to accompany Smashburger's most indulgent treat. Amber ale is a dry beer, with relatively symmetrical levels of both hop and malt. This, combined with a hint of caramel-like sweetness for some additional flavor balance, makes amber ale ideal for sipping alongside meals on the ultra-savory side — and we'd say a Double BBQ Bacon Smash definitely qualifies.
Sangria & Famous Star
Both Hardee's and Carl's Jr. feature the same parent company, nearly identical logos, similar menus ... and one specific burger that consistently causes consumers' mouths to drool. We're talking about the Famous Star, the burger found at both Hardee's and Carl's Jr. that comes with all of the classic flavors and condiments Americans love. With a beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, sauce, mayo, onions, and a seedy bun, it's hard to want for anything else when you're holding a Famous Star.
Except for, maybe, a refreshing drink to cut through the richness that comes with such a loaded entree. For this, look for something on the opposite end of the flavor spectrum: a fruity red sangria. Given their inherent sweetness, wine-based sangria drinks are often considered best paired with salty, smoky dishes — both of which describe the charbroiled-and-loaded Famous Star. While there are a number of delicious premade sangrias on the market, you can also whip up your own, like this Sweet Red Sangria recipe, to serve as thirst-quencher after your next Hardee's takeout run.
Boozy milkshake and Freddy's Original Double
There's no doubt about it: the-burger-and-milkshake combo speaks to a simpler time, bringing to memory scenes of poodle skirts, letterman jackets, classic cars, and the quintessential American diner. And for the final burger on our list, which effortlessly brings to the table a taste of the good old days, the only real side beverage that makes any sense at all is a milkshake.
But not just any milkshake will do for a Freddy's Original Double, which resurrects the classic hamburger of America's golden age of diners with its smashed steak burgers, double cheese slices, and layers of mustard, onions, and pickles. To match this burger's vintage aspect, we'd recommend a more adult, elevated take on a milkshake, such as Michigan's boozy hummer cocktail or the bushwacker alcoholic milkshake. Of course, loads of additional recipes for spicing up this quintessential diner drink exist online — so pick one that strikes your fancy, grab some milk, ice cream, your favorite liquor, and, of course, a Freddy's Original Double. Cheers!