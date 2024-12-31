Mistakes Everyone Makes With Chocolate Ganache

Rich and delicious, chocolate ganache can make a perfect frosting for a cake, a dense filling for a tart, or the perfect truffles. It seems simple — it's just a couple of ingredients — but there are all kinds of ways it can go wrong. This can leave you with split, grainy ganache rather than the perfectly smooth stuff you've seen on baking shows and on Instagram reels.

But maybe you're not even there yet. Perhaps you're still wondering what the difference between ganache and regular frosting is. Well, frosting can take a range of forms, but chocolate buttercream combines cocoa powder, powdered sugar, and butter, while ganache is simply made from cream and chocolate. This makes it less sweet and more intense than regular frosting, especially if you use high-quality dark chocolate. And even though it seems like mixing two ingredients together is kindergarten-level baking, there's more potential for mishap than most people realize.

Whether you've had trouble with it in the past or you're making it for the first time and want to know where it could potentially go wrong, you've come to the right place. We're going to do a deep-dive into the common mistakes people make with chocolate ganache. From causing it to split to getting the consistency all wrong, these mistakes can lead to unusable ganache. But once you understand what they are, you can learn how to avoid them or, in some cases, fix them when things go awry.

