10 Once-Beloved Chi-Chi's Menu Items We Hope Make A Comeback
Restaurateur Marno McDermott Jr. partnered with Green Bay Packer star Max McGee in 1975 to open the Mexican restaurant Chi-Chi's. Chi-Chi's was the nickname of Marno's first wife, and also the slang Spanish term for "big boobs." It's unclear if those two statements are related. By 1988, there were 200 locations in North America. After years of decline, a deadly outbreak of hepatitis in 2003 spelled doom for Chi-Chi's, however the chain was rescued and bought up by Outback Steakhouse a year later. Chi-Chi's hung around internationally, before the final one in Vienna, Austria closed its doors in 2024. Today, the name lives on with products sold in stores by Hormel.
Well, 2025 is already shaping up to be a wonderful new year with the news of Chi-Chi's return as a physical restaurant. In an agreement with trademark owner Hormel, its revival is headed up by McDermott's son, Michael, who himself has had a successful career in the restaurant industry. McDermott said in a statement, "We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today's consumer – an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor."
While we already turned the spotlight on Chi-Chi's menu items that should never return, it's now time to look at the once popular items we're hoping to order again on day one.
Chimichangas
The one menu item above all others that is most associated with Chi-Chi's is its special deep fried burrito, better known as the Chimichanga. The chain didn't invent the item but it certainly helped to nationally popularize it. Chi-Chi's Chimichanga rolled up beef, chicken or green chiles with shredded cheese in a 12 inch flour tortilla, which was then fried until it reached an internal temp of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. It was plated and finally topped with a special sauce and sour cream.
Chi-Chi's was so proud of this signature item that on its matchboxes that promoted its name on the front, it used the backside to boast that it was the "home of the Chimichanga." When Chi-Chi's opens its doors again, and customers open the menus, we expect to see Chimichanga front and center, just like in the old days. Maybe it can even promote it like in the old TV ads, where customers come in and simply ask their waiter to "Gimme a Chimi."
Chajitas
Fajitas' origin dates back to cattle ranchers in the 1930s, but picked up its faux sizzle in Tex-Mex kitchens in the 1970s. By 1984, the fun appeal of build-your-own soft tacos filled with grilled meats and veggies coming in hot on a plate was too fruitful to ignore, and both Chili's and Chi-Chi's added fajitas to its respective menus that very year. Chi-Chi's ensured it made a name for itself by giving it the unique one of "Chajitas." To help educate the public on this new item — suited for two eaters — it even printed pronunciation guidance of "cha-HEE-tahs" on menus and in ads.
Chicken and steak were the initial protein offerings, and pork and shrimp soon followed. It all came with sautéed onions and peppers, warm tortillas, Spanish rice, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and freshly made pico de gallo. Chi-Chi's believed in this product so much they tinkered with the idea of a standalone restaurant in 1987 and registered the trademark "Chajita's Mexican Cafe."
Sadly, by 2000, the fun name fell out of fashion and Chi-Chi's simply started calling them fajitas. The trademark for "chajitas" lapsed in 2009, but is now totally ready to sizzle all over again at the second-coming of Chi-Chi's.
Signature drinks
With so many salty, creamy, and savory dishes to be had at Chi-Chi's, a libation or two was almost a prerequisite for any trip to the restaurant. Sodas, beers, and wine were always fine options, but wide glasses filled with colorful alcoholic concoctions are a better bet to pair with rich Mexican food. Margaritas have always been a staple at Chi-Chi's, with early menus claiming that ordering its secret recipe one would "turn your meal into a fiesta!" While the brand name lives on today in a wide array of margarita premixed bottles, they certainly aren't as sensationally sippable to have at home than to have a pitcher of one made fresh within the comfy confines of a Chi-Chi's.
Beyond margaritas, the Chi-Chi's menu was stacked with other alcoholic drinks that suited anyone's fancy. There was Sangria, Strawberry Daiquiris, Piña or Pepe Coladas (made with rum or tequila respectively), the Chi-Chi — blending vodka, pineapple juice, and coconut cream — and Las Brias — a cool breeze of rum, orange juice, and coconut cream. A lot of those drinks could be ordered as "Nada," meaning that they were alcohol-free, and could be enjoyed by the whole family.
Twice Grilled BBQ Burrito
Burritos were another longtime favorite implanted on Chi-Chi's menus, which originally went by the name of Burros. As the chain expanded its offerings over time, it continued to up the ante in tastes, flavors, and textures with new twists on burritos. A barbecue burrito grilled once sounds mighty good to us, but how about when it's twice grilled? That thinking led to the introduction of the Twice Grilled BBQ Burrito in the early 1990s.
The Twice Grilled BBQ Burrito started with char-grilled chicken or steak, topped with sautéed onions and green and red peppers, and then wrapped in a flour tortilla. Then, the wrapped burrito was grilled, complete with marks to show for it, and slathered with a Tex-Mex barbeque sauce to complete its multi-layered brilliance.
One former employee mentioned on the Chi-Chi's Alumni Facebook group, "This was the dish I always recommend, but no one ever ordered it lol. [Today] I make it pretty often. Still my favorite!" Hopefully, when Chi-Chi's comes back, it will find a way to up the ante higher still, and triple grill the BBQ burrito.
Taco Salad
Most of the food on Chi-Chi's menu was served hot, carb-loaded with creamy sauces, and heavy in grains and beans. The chain thankfully offered some lighter dishes as alternatives. One of the best options was its Taco Salad. In ads, this salad was positioned as "The Cool Mexican Meal," and one that can be served just three minutes after ordering it.
Chi-Chi's Taco Salad started with a crispy, bowl-shaped tortilla shell, playing cornucopia holder to a bed of lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, black olives, and shredded cheese. Dressings included a special house dressing, or to heat things up a bit, chili con queso. The original protein offering was spiced ground beef, and this was later joined by grilled or blackened chicken or seafood as options. The Taco Salad was such a popular dish that a former employee joked on Facebook that he would recognize it by sight "faster than I'd recognize some of my own relatives."
Mexifest Lunch Buffet
Lunch is one of the most important meals of the day, and for some chains, it has offered a literal smorgasbord during that time to encourage diners to come in for a midday, extra large value meal. While Pizza Hut was sort of the unofficial king of the lunch buffet, Chi-Chi's held its own since at least as far back as 1989 with its Mexifest Lunch Buffet.
This all-you-can-eat buffet was usually only offered weekdays, Monday through Friday, from when Chi-Chi's opened for business at 11am, until 2pm. It featured appetizers like nachos, entrées such as tacos and enchiladas, and various desserts, in over 25 combinations. Some locations also had a Monday night Fiesta Buffet, as well as a brunch on Sunday, featuring both Mexican food and typical breakfast items.
Within a handful of years, the buffet had expanded to 40 items, which included both a salad and make your own taco bar. Sometime in the late '90s, Chi-Chi's said adios to the buffet, much to the dismay of hungry and pocketbook-mindful lunch seekers. Since Chi-Chi's is going back to the future, let's hope the Mexifest Lunch Buffet is returning with it. And if so, is there any way it could be priced at its super budget-friendly range of $3.99 to $6.99?
Seafood Nachos
When one thinks of protein toppings for nachos, piles of ground beef or chunks of chicken first spring to mind. In 1983, Chi-Chi's sailed with the new idea for nachos by reeling some seafood into the mix. When done right, cheese and seafood make a great pairing, like in a gooey crab dip au gratin. Chi-Chi's Seafood Nachos appetizer worked a similar magic. The seafood in question here was Alaskan king crab meat and tiny shrimp, cooked with a creamy sherry sauce, and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese and sliced olives.
One former employee posted high praise on the Seafood Nachos on Chi-Chi's Alumni group on Facebook, admitting, "It was my childhood introduction to seafood. The only thing I would eat. And sadly, [I] don't like seafood now at 47." Perhaps he and others can be lured back into Chi-Chi's if the Seafood Nachos are there as catch of the day.
Sweet Corn Cake
Chimichangas, burros, and other hearty fare were the stars of each Chi-Chi's entrée platter, but shining bright in a supporting role were the little yellow mounds of Sweet Corn Cake that sat next to them, in addition to side helpings of Spanish rice and re-fried beans. The Sweet Corn Cake was such a beloved little item that it was also available to order extra amounts of, that went for as little as .99 cents towards the end of Chi-Chi's U.S. run.
While one may think this would be akin to cornbread, it was softer in appearance, and came in a moist scoopable form. Its ingredients included masa flour, yellow corn meal, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, water, margarine, canned cream corn, and a liquid non-dairy whipped topping. Those elements all came together to form a winning salty and sweet dish that could even double as a small dessert.
Sweet Corn Cake is so synonymous with the Chi-Chi's name that Hormel continued to sell mix packets of them long after the chain disappeared. Perhaps business will increase even more if freshly made mounds of the cake return to restaurants.
Mexican Fried Ice Cream
The dessert Chi-Chi's is most famous for is the one it even registered a trademark for in 1990 — Mexican Fried Ice Cream. This signature treat has been a staple for the chain, debuting in 1978, just a few years after the chain's inception. An early review in Tulsa World called it "showy and delicious " and described its composition as "a scoop of ice cream, rolled in cinnamon sugar and corn flake crumbs and deep fried a 'split second' to meld the flavors. It is drizzled with honey. topped with whipped cream and a cherry and served in a large champagne glass."
Chi-Chi's didn't tinker too much over the years with this go-to dessert, although it was sometimes served in a dish and even in a flaky pastry cup. Plenty of other toppings were also offered up, including caramel, strawberry, chocolate syrup, or its own Kahlua Hot Fudge sauce. When Chi-Chi's closed its doors in America, fans scrambled to replicate the dessert's deliciousness at home, or even pony up for a flight to Europe to order it at its remaining locations.
When the doors open on the new incarnation of Chi-Chi's, customers may say to themselves that life is short and eat dessert first. For those who remember the catchy jingle from the old TV ads, they will be ready to sing "Fri-yi-yi-yiiied I-yi-yi-yice Cream!"
Sopaipillas
While Mexican Fried Ice Cream was usually the marquee item listed first under "Desserts" on Chi-Chi's menus, sopaipillas were a solid option for runner-up since at least 1987. These pillowy, fried dough delights have roots in both Hispanic and indigenous American cultures, and remain one of the most popular desserts in New Mexico. They were such proven winners for the chain that they were even dangled as freebies in ads to entice customers to come in for a bite.
While sopaipillas can be side item to taste alongside savory dishes, Chi-Chi's version was strictly a post-meal treat. On its menu, the chain simply described them as "flaky puffs of pastry with your choice of toppings for filling," like honey, strawberry, or chocolate. For those who wanted to take them to the next level, a sundae option was also available where it was topped with scoops of French vanilla ice cream. If a full order of six sopaipillas sounded like too much of a good thing, a pair of them were often offered up as an included dessert in meal deals like the Celebration Sampler and the El Grande Meal Deal. We'd even settle for one, if that's what it will take to get them back.