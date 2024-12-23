10 Once-Beloved Chi-Chi's Menu Items We Hope Make A Comeback

Restaurateur Marno McDermott Jr. partnered with Green Bay Packer star Max McGee in 1975 to open the Mexican restaurant Chi-Chi's. Chi-Chi's was the nickname of Marno's first wife, and also the slang Spanish term for "big boobs." It's unclear if those two statements are related. By 1988, there were 200 locations in North America. After years of decline, a deadly outbreak of hepatitis in 2003 spelled doom for Chi-Chi's, however the chain was rescued and bought up by Outback Steakhouse a year later. Chi-Chi's hung around internationally, before the final one in Vienna, Austria closed its doors in 2024. Today, the name lives on with products sold in stores by Hormel.

Advertisement

Well, 2025 is already shaping up to be a wonderful new year with the news of Chi-Chi's return as a physical restaurant. In an agreement with trademark owner Hormel, its revival is headed up by McDermott's son, Michael, who himself has had a successful career in the restaurant industry. McDermott said in a statement, "We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today's consumer – an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor."

While we already turned the spotlight on Chi-Chi's menu items that should never return, it's now time to look at the once popular items we're hoping to order again on day one.

Advertisement