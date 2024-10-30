Fast Food Corn Dogs Ranked Worst To Best
Burgers may get the lion's share of the fast-food spotlight, but it's the classic corn dog that sets hearts aflutter when found waiting on a drive-thru menu board. This American original has kept carnival-goers and boardwalk visitors satisfied since its first appearance on the dining scene. A tip of the soda jerk hat to whichever of the rumored creators credited with having invented the corn dog — and there are many — truly came up with this blend of biscuit and sausage (or whatever it is you're really eating) that's made hearts melt ever since.
Keeping the corn dog tradition alive has fallen to the fast food outlets of the U.S., a dining sector that seems to overwhelmingly favor bare dogs served in buns over battered ones speared on skewers. To determine which of the fast-food outlets still posting corn dogs on their menu boards has the best corn dog on the circuit, I did a little digging to find out which restaurants still offer this fan favorite and learn what diners at these establishments really think of each eatery's entry into the corn dog pageant. It turns out there are still a few places in America where the beloved corn dog gets its due, but not every corn dog is afforded an equal share of the American pie. Read on to discover which corn dogs work their way to glory and which sink to the bottom of the fryer.
9. Sonic
The modern drive-up diner is more than just slushes, burgers and tots; Sonic also slings a mean corn dog to complete its nostalgic throwback menu. Where better to enjoy a battered frank served with a helpful handle to make sure you keep your fingers clean while eating? With car hops that dash out to deliver your dogs and tots in short order, it's your chance to dig into nostalgic noshes in the modern age, with menu items reflective of the original era.
Does Sonic's version of a timeless treat withstand scrutiny from diners who know the difference between a corn dog that rules and a corn dog that drools? Customers call them overpriced on Reddit and dry, mushy, and seemingly reheated on Yelp. Yikes. Granted, there are so many Sonic locations all around the U.S. that it's the law of averages some spots will spoil a corn dog experience for their audiences. But I see more complaints than celebrations of the corn dogs offered, which puts this corn dog proprietor in the pound (that's food code for the bottom of the list).
8. Ted's Hot Dogs
New York and Arizona share locations of Ted's Hot Dogs, providing devotees of the dog emergency provisions practically on a bi-coastal basis. With so many hot dog joints around the country laying claim to the title of Best in Show, having a corn dog on the menu could tip the scales. It would have to be a premium beast, combining the retro love of corn dogs with the contemporary sensibility of hot dogs as a main dish rather than circus food. Otherwise, you could just hit the midway to find any old corn dog waiting among the food trucks and drink stations.
With so much focus placed on the regular hot dog at Ted's, you might think that corn dogs get short shrift, both on the menu and in the minds of guests ... and you would be correct. Corn dogs here are relegated to the Other Fried Items section, just above the fish sandwich. At around $3.35, it's cheaper than hot dogs and burgers; the only item that costs less is a skinless dog, which sounds kind of awful. A Trip Advisor reviewer confirms that his daughter wasn't impressed with the corn dog she had, bringing the overall review down an entire point. If there's a second-worst space in the Corn Dog Hall of Fame, Ted's would be a shoo-in.
7. Wienerschnitzel
The hot-doggiest hot dog haus on the scene, Wienerschnitzel ups the ante on the full-size corn dog options by providing two-bite mini corn dogs for nugget lovers looking for a battered change-up. Just imagining the red-roofed A-frame conjures up memories of heading to the walk-up window and placing an order for a dog dipped in batter and served on a stick for anyone who's ever had the privilege.
With Wienerschnitzel putting the focus on dogs of all sorts, it's not surprising to discover that the restaurant's fan base is hoping to adore the corn dogs served here. But when diners take to Trip Advisor to call your corn dogs affordable but nothing more than average, you've probably missed the mark. A YouTube review by Fast Food Critic goes into depth about what the batter may be composed of, which sounds more like cookie dough than breading. It's enough to leave true corn dog fans wanting something more familiar than what the Wienerschnitzel version provides.
6. A&W
A&W, that classic root beer and onion ring outlet, includes corn dog nuggets in its line-up to go with its sudsy sips and crispy crunchers. If you're old enough, you may remember being served your corn dog with A&W in tiny mugs the size of shot glasses. It was all part of the old-fashioned fun, and anyone lucky enough to have the experience is likely to link the taste of root beer with corn dogs to this day.
Is it possible that A&W's nostalgia is enough to sell a fickle public on the quality of a corn dog? Or does it need something more than the golden glow of memory to lift it into a more elevated status? The truth about A&W is the chain now sells corn dog nuggets, which would fit perfectly with the mini mugs, if only those were still in circulation. They appear on both the regular and kid's menu, making them a family-friendly choice that can be enjoyed by Mom and Dad if the littles get tired of their nuggets. But decidedly few reviews show up online to clue potential diners in on whether these corn dogs are worth the coin, and the ones that exist on Yelp are mixed. So maybe the A&W corn dog is a fast-food notion better left in the past.
5. James Coney Island
If you're going to find a corn dog anywhere in America, Coney Island is one of the most likely locations. Or if you can't get there, maybe your next best option could be James Coney Island, a seven-site chain that brings boardwalk bites to the heart of Texas. While corn dogs may be a more carnival-friendly creation than the unfried version, a restaurant chain named after a beloved amusement attraction should be giving some serious consideration to the corn dogs on the marquee. It wouldn't be cool to get guests all riled up for a batter-dipped frank only to drop them off the pier with a disappointing delivery.
Alas, considering the limited reach of this Texas chain, James Coney Island corn dogs don't exactly have a chance of being enjoyed by the masses. Customers can find corn dogs on both the Classic Coneys section of the menu for a sensible $2.89 and the kid's menu for $5.79 as part of a combo meal. Affordability may give this corn dog a bit of lift on the list, but the lack of visibility and viral chatter from guests who can say whether it works well or belongs in the bin means James Coney Island corn dogs can't make it past the middle of the road.
4. The Original Hot Dog Factory
A scattering of states are lucky enough to have access to The Original Hot Dog Factory, a modest chain that gathers all the best hot dog options in America into a single menu celebrating all things bunned. In addition to traditional dogs topped with every savory element imaginable, you'll also find corn dogs and corn dog nuggets — which look suspiciously similar to hushpuppies — waiting to tantalize your tastebuds.
What can be said about a corn dog showing up among the more favored fare at a diner bold enough to call itself The Original Hot Dog Factory? Not so much, if buzz on the internet is any indication. Though the chain only exists in seven states, reviews seem favorable on Uber Eats and Yelp. The image on the menu shows classic corn batter fried to a crisp on the in-stick version, a signal that this workshop has the blueprint for what a good-and-greasy corn dog is all about. That's enough to secure The Original Hot Dog Factory a spot just above middle ground on the corn dog field of dreams.
3. Culver's
The Midwest offers its own version of corn dog deliciousness at Culver's restaurants, home of the Butter Burger and fried cheese curds. But when you build your brand around a burger, there may be questions about what sort of corn dog you can deliver. Is it possible to present corn dogs that stand shoulder to shoulder — not just with your own burger offerings — but with the other corn dogs on the fast food landscape? There's a thoughtful honey element in the batter to give the shell a Southern-style cornbread essence. But a lack of online photos of this reclusive pick says it may not be the most celebrated of fast food items at the chain.
Diners are still discovering that Culver's even carries corn dogs; it's tossed in with Chicken & Sandwiches, though it's neither, which makes it feel like something of an afterthought. But TikTok reviewer Lauren Hager gets downright giggly over the quality of the corn dog in her clip, toasting dogs with a fellow diner before enjoying the next bite. It's a joyful, ringing endorsement of this hidden fast food gem. So maybe guests just need a friendly reminder that Culver's does indeed carry corn dogs, which seem to be worth the purchase — and nets the chain a top-three space in the round-up.
3. Hot Dog on a Stick
Goofy hats and loud, striped vests aside, Hot Dog on a Stick is a slick spot in malls across America for enjoying corn dogs with a side of homestyle lemonade. The old-fashioned food stand features corn dogs and fries as its core offering, making it easy to choose when it's your turn at the counter. While the company may not school you on the real reason corn dogs are served on sticks, it sure can provide you with all the corn dogs you can eat, and then some. And you can do it all in the air-conditioned comfort of shopping malls around America, which is a freedom that fast-food fans can all rally around.
But wouldn't it be a shame if a mall-based kiosk devoted to corn dogs couldn't muster the necessary taste, and texture profile for its visitors to relish. Thankfully, it seems that this eatery has the method down pat. One Yelp reviewer praises the batter as possibly one of the best around, while a Trip Advisor visitor calls out the freshness of their made-to-order corn dogs. And though a Reddit conversation calls out the confusion of calling a corn dog a "hot dog on a stick" when clearly it's so much more, this spirited chain offers some of the finest dogs to ever be corned.
1. Two Hands
Korean corn dogs have entered the fast food arena to challenge traditional American corn dogs, thanks to outlets like Two Hands showing up on the market. What makes the Korean layout of a corn dog so different from the American version is the batter. It foregoes the usual cornmeal in favor of rice or wheat dough for a crispier shell and the anything-goes spirit that lets add-ons to the dog's exterior like fries and cheese-filled interiors become a part of the experience. The result is a hyper-realized corn dog that resembles the original format with bionic enhancements that take this simplistic dish into new dimensions of fast-food excitement. It's like waiting for the juggler to show up at the circus and realizing he's got fire batons and chainsaws flying through the air.
But it can't only be the intention of Two Hands that nabs it the highest spot among the fast-food corn dogs on the market. It's also the customer response to this unique fast food opportunity, with locations rapidly spreading across the U.S. bringing corn dogs to a greater audience on the regular. With largely-positive Yelp reviews confirming quality, there's no question that a chain dedicating its entire business model to corn dogs has to take top spot in the ranking. For its vision and imagination, bringing a humble treat into the 21st century as a gourmet street food with potential to be a phenomenon, Two Hands is top (corn) dog.
How I ranked these corn dogs
When researching the fast-food outlets that carry corn dogs, I was hopeful to find at least a few restaurants that did dazzling things with the format — change up the batter with a sweeter scenario, maybe, or add sizzle and spice to heat up the hotdog within. It would have been a prime aspect to distinguish top dogs from the runts of the litter. Unfortunately, there seem to be no two ways of doing a corn dog. Classic corn-based batter over a pork or beef sausage is all they offer. Maybe someday, innovation will enter the scene.
Not having a broader spectrum to work with, I used availability as a main factor; chains with more widespread locations ranked higher due to the higher accessibility. I also scanned the web waves for customer reviews and online chatter that clued me in on how beloved each outlet's corn dog might be. Not having the luxury of embarking on a road trip to taste them all, I had no choice but to take the word of others on how much each corn dog does or doesn't satisfy based on taste and texture. Dimensions like creativity versus adherence to the recognizable corn dog framework helped me finalize the ranking.