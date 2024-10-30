Fast Food Corn Dogs Ranked Worst To Best

Burgers may get the lion's share of the fast-food spotlight, but it's the classic corn dog that sets hearts aflutter when found waiting on a drive-thru menu board. This American original has kept carnival-goers and boardwalk visitors satisfied since its first appearance on the dining scene. A tip of the soda jerk hat to whichever of the rumored creators credited with having invented the corn dog — and there are many — truly came up with this blend of biscuit and sausage (or whatever it is you're really eating) that's made hearts melt ever since.

Keeping the corn dog tradition alive has fallen to the fast food outlets of the U.S., a dining sector that seems to overwhelmingly favor bare dogs served in buns over battered ones speared on skewers. To determine which of the fast-food outlets still posting corn dogs on their menu boards has the best corn dog on the circuit, I did a little digging to find out which restaurants still offer this fan favorite and learn what diners at these establishments really think of each eatery's entry into the corn dog pageant. It turns out there are still a few places in America where the beloved corn dog gets its due, but not every corn dog is afforded an equal share of the American pie. Read on to discover which corn dogs work their way to glory and which sink to the bottom of the fryer.