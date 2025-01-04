The Diner That Paved The Way For James Beard Awards In Arkansas
In the small town of Marianna, Arkansas (with a population of roughly 3,500), a humble two-table eatery called Jones Bar-B-Q Diner made history in 2012 by becoming the first restaurant in the state to receive a prestigious James Beard Award. The restaurant is currently run by James and Betty Jones but was founded by James' father, Harold, in 1964. However, the recipes come from James' grandfather, who sold barbeque out of his home as far back as 1910. The historic diner has gained recognition for its dedication to tradition and its exceptional, no-frills pork barbecue, attracting locals and visitors alike.
Operating out of a modest building (the ground floor of the Joneses' house) without much fanfare, Jones Bar-B-Q Diner has been a local favorite for decades. However, the diner (which only sells pork shoulder) takes pulled pork to the next level, garnering attention from food critics and barbecue aficionados. Smoked for 12 hours over oak and hickory, the pork is sold by the pound, with a slightly sweet vinegar sauce on the side. Customers can also order pulled pork sandwiches on white bread with homemade slaw. Jones Bar-B-Q is never more than a two-person operation, with one manning the diner and another attending the smokehouse. The Joneses' commitment to top-quality barbecue paved the way for the diner receiving the James Beard America's Classics award, given to locally-owned restaurants in operation for at least a decade.
Never underestimate the little guy
Jones Bar-B-Q Diner faced a major setback in February of 2021 when a devastating fire destroyed the much of its historic building. Despite the loss, the spirit of the diner remained resilient. Its doors reopened after just five months, reaffirming its role as a cornerstone of Arkansas' barbecue culture. Jones Bar-B-Q opens at 7 a.m. every day except Sunday and closes once it sells out (which can happen fast). The restaurant churns out roughly 900 pounds of pork a week to its supportive and loyal community.
The diner's journey reflects not only the evolving food culture in Arkansas but also the impact that small, family-owned establishments can have nationwide. "The mild but delicious vinegar sauce allows you to really taste all the smoke that went into the oh-so-tender pork," one Yelp reviewer writes. "This sandwich is worth any amount of driving." Another observes, "Fancy restaurants do not have this simple, back-in-the-day, BIG FLAVOR smoked meat." The menu may be simple, but it's a testament to the Joneses' mastery. The diner has rightfully earned a spot on the map of Arkansas' culinary scene, showing that even the most modest beginnings can lead to great success.