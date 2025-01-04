The Diner That Paved The Way For James Beard Awards In Arkansas

In the small town of Marianna, Arkansas (with a population of roughly 3,500), a humble two-table eatery called Jones Bar-B-Q Diner made history in 2012 by becoming the first restaurant in the state to receive a prestigious James Beard Award. The restaurant is currently run by James and Betty Jones but was founded by James' father, Harold, in 1964. However, the recipes come from James' grandfather, who sold barbeque out of his home as far back as 1910. The historic diner has gained recognition for its dedication to tradition and its exceptional, no-frills pork barbecue, attracting locals and visitors alike.

Operating out of a modest building (the ground floor of the Joneses' house) without much fanfare, Jones Bar-B-Q Diner has been a local favorite for decades. However, the diner (which only sells pork shoulder) takes pulled pork to the next level, garnering attention from food critics and barbecue aficionados. Smoked for 12 hours over oak and hickory, the pork is sold by the pound, with a slightly sweet vinegar sauce on the side. Customers can also order pulled pork sandwiches on white bread with homemade slaw. Jones Bar-B-Q is never more than a two-person operation, with one manning the diner and another attending the smokehouse. The Joneses' commitment to top-quality barbecue paved the way for the diner receiving the James Beard America's Classics award, given to locally-owned restaurants in operation for at least a decade.

