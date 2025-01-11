The Mediterranean Restaurant Chain That Completely Took Over 2024

In 2024, one Mediterranean eatery stood out for its impressive growth: Cava, a fast-casual chain that offers a preset menu and build-your-own options of bowls, salads, and pita wraps. The company performed well after going public in 2023, with same-store sales rising by 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 18% in the third quarter. This achievement was driven by strategic and accessible pricing — between 2019 and 2023, the chain raised prices by 12%. By contrast, the price of eating out in general jumped by about 30%.

Another big part of Cava's success has been its rapid increase in locations. In 2018, it acquired all 261 locations of Zoës Kitchen, a direct competitor. By October 2023, it had finished converting the locations, bringing its total restaurants up to 309.

This move significantly increased Cava's growing national footprint, which now totals 352 restaurants (compare this to the only 66 restaurants it had before acquiring Zoës Kitchen). This growth is the main reason the chain's third-quarter revenue in 2024 was $241.5 million, 39% higher than a year earlier. It's also one of the chain restaurants likely to expand in 2025.