Unconventional Toppings That'll Take Your Steak Sandwich To The Next Level
It's hard to go wrong with a steak sandwich in its most basic form. Savory, juicy steak on a baguette or sandwich roll is a meal for the ages. However, unconventional toppings (move over onions and bell peppers) can take a steak sandwich from great to gourmet. Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., shares some of her favorite out-of-the-box toppings with Mashed. "If you like spice, make a Calabrian chili pesto for your sandwich," Wallace suggests. "Wanna add that umami flare? Make a miso mayonnaise. Want to add a depth of flavor? Make a roasted bone marrow butter or spread on liver pâté to the bun."
We see where Wallace is going with this. All of these additions are flavor-packed to the max — without adding too much heft, ensuring the steak doesn't play second fiddle in its own production. Running with that approach, other bold condiments like harissa, horseradish aioli, or a dollop of wasabi mayo can take things in exciting new directions.
One of the big mistakes everyone makes when cooking steak sandwiches is forgetting how toppings can elevate the game. Steak is an international food that embraces countless flavor profiles across cultures — so start there. "The sky's the limit!" Wallace adds.
More creative ways to dress up your steak sandwich
"Steak sandwiches really are a blank canvas. You can dress them up with many delicious ingredients," explains Michelle Wallace. Steak is rich and savory, so contrasting elements like sweetness or acidity will work beautifully. Slap on some pickled red onions or kimchi for an acidic kick. Add mango salsa or fig or raspberry jam for a sweet and savory combination. For contrasting textures, try crispy fried green beans (a twist on the Chilean chacarero), fried green tomatoes, toasted pecans, or candied walnuts.
Experimenting with the cheese or the bread you use (of course, you should start by using garlic bread to build your steak sandwich) is an easy way to explore different flavors and textures. Bread can be a flavor vehicle. Think artisan bread baked with rosemary, sea salt, olives, or sun-dried tomatoes.
While there are some heated opinions about the absolute best cheese for your Philly cheesesteak, a classic steak sandwich with hearty steakhouse cuts like ribeye or New York strip can go bolder with strong, sharp cheeses like blue or aged Swiss. That's not to say that a milder cheese wouldn't be delish, but the richness of steak pairs well with pungent varieties. For a creamy touch with lots of flavor, use goat cheese or Camembert (or pimento, for a Southern take). Herbs and greens can also add freshness and cut through the richness. Arugula or fresh parsley is a nice finishing touch.