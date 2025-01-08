Unconventional Toppings That'll Take Your Steak Sandwich To The Next Level

It's hard to go wrong with a steak sandwich in its most basic form. Savory, juicy steak on a baguette or sandwich roll is a meal for the ages. However, unconventional toppings (move over onions and bell peppers) can take a steak sandwich from great to gourmet. Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., shares some of her favorite out-of-the-box toppings with Mashed. "If you like spice, make a Calabrian chili pesto for your sandwich," Wallace suggests. "Wanna add that umami flare? Make a miso mayonnaise. Want to add a depth of flavor? Make a roasted bone marrow butter or spread on liver pâté to the bun."

We see where Wallace is going with this. All of these additions are flavor-packed to the max — without adding too much heft, ensuring the steak doesn't play second fiddle in its own production. Running with that approach, other bold condiments like harissa, horseradish aioli, or a dollop of wasabi mayo can take things in exciting new directions.

One of the big mistakes everyone makes when cooking steak sandwiches is forgetting how toppings can elevate the game. Steak is an international food that embraces countless flavor profiles across cultures — so start there. "The sky's the limit!" Wallace adds.