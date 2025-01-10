The Best And Worst Cuts Of Meat To Use For Steak Sandwiches
Crafting the perfect steak sandwich starts with choosing the right cut of beef. The meat should be simultaneously juicy and flavorful — essential qualities for the simple yet decadent sandwich. To help choose the best cuts, we spoke to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of the pop-up store, B'tween Sandwich Co. (which you can also find on Instagram). Her expert insights reveal which cuts shine in steak sandwiches and which ones fall short.
When it comes to the best cuts, Wallace recommends ribeye or coulotte, also known as picanha. "Ribeye is just so well-marbled, which gives a rich flavor and helps keep the meat juicy," Wallace explains. The small layers of fat melt as ribeye cooks, so the meat remains tender, making it the perfect choice for a dripping steak sandwich.
Another excellent option is coulotte, the top sirloin cap. While less common, it's ideal for a steak sandwich thanks to its balance of fat and lean meat. "You get some fattiness from that fat cap, and the meat is full of flavor and lean," Wallace notes. She adds that the coulotte's ideal preparation is medium-rare to medium, which enhances its tenderness and taste. To elevate your sandwich even more, use complementary ingredients. The best bread to use for a steak sandwich is crusty ciabatta while the soft cheese burrata pairs effortlessly with steak.
Avoid these cuts for a better sandwich
On the flip side, one of the mistakes people make when making steak sandwiches is choosing the wrong meat. Michelle Wallace advises steering clear of skirt and flank steak, as both have a tendency to become chewy. "The room for error with skirt steak and flank steak is very small," she warns. The former has a lot of connective tissue, and the latter is very lean, and they must be cooked with caution. If either is overcooked or sliced against the grain, they'll be tough to chew and detract from the sandwich experience.
Another option is the filet mignon. While it's a prized and decadent cut that would make a luxurious sandwich, its high cost makes it a less practical option. Wallace, though a fan of the cut, believes it's not ideal for a sandwich. "It's such an expensive cut of beef to use for a sandwich that will pile delicious ingredients on top," she says. This steak is better off enjoyed on its own for special occasions. Instead, go with ribeye and coulotte for their balance of flavor, tenderness, and practicality.