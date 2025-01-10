The Best And Worst Cuts Of Meat To Use For Steak Sandwiches

Crafting the perfect steak sandwich starts with choosing the right cut of beef. The meat should be simultaneously juicy and flavorful — essential qualities for the simple yet decadent sandwich. To help choose the best cuts, we spoke to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of the pop-up store, B'tween Sandwich Co. (which you can also find on Instagram). Her expert insights reveal which cuts shine in steak sandwiches and which ones fall short.

When it comes to the best cuts, Wallace recommends ribeye or coulotte, also known as picanha. "Ribeye is just so well-marbled, which gives a rich flavor and helps keep the meat juicy," Wallace explains. The small layers of fat melt as ribeye cooks, so the meat remains tender, making it the perfect choice for a dripping steak sandwich.

Another excellent option is coulotte, the top sirloin cap. While less common, it's ideal for a steak sandwich thanks to its balance of fat and lean meat. "You get some fattiness from that fat cap, and the meat is full of flavor and lean," Wallace notes. She adds that the coulotte's ideal preparation is medium-rare to medium, which enhances its tenderness and taste. To elevate your sandwich even more, use complementary ingredients. The best bread to use for a steak sandwich is crusty ciabatta while the soft cheese burrata pairs effortlessly with steak.

