Big Changes Are Coming To Subway In 2025

Considering the company was once a simple sandwich shop founded by an enterprising teenager seeking a way to pay for college, Subway has certainly come a long way from its humble beginnings. These days, the chain operates over 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries, with plans to expand in the years to come. The concept of made-to-order sandwiches featuring fresh ingredients appears to have made a big impact on consumers, and the chain continues to grow and evolve to keep its customers satisfied.

We previously brought you all the big changes coming to Subway in 2024, including the introduction of upgraded bread and the decision to add footlong desserts to the permanent menu, but a new year means a whole new outlook for the chain. Updated deals and menu items are on the horizon — along with a brand-new look. Thanks to a partnership with Pepsi, the sandwich chain will also change its beverage offerings. While the fast-food landscape is quite volatile right now, Subway is putting in the necessary work to remain relevant.