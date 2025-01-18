Big Changes Are Coming To Subway In 2025
Considering the company was once a simple sandwich shop founded by an enterprising teenager seeking a way to pay for college, Subway has certainly come a long way from its humble beginnings. These days, the chain operates over 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries, with plans to expand in the years to come. The concept of made-to-order sandwiches featuring fresh ingredients appears to have made a big impact on consumers, and the chain continues to grow and evolve to keep its customers satisfied.
We previously brought you all the big changes coming to Subway in 2024, including the introduction of upgraded bread and the decision to add footlong desserts to the permanent menu, but a new year means a whole new outlook for the chain. Updated deals and menu items are on the horizon — along with a brand-new look. Thanks to a partnership with Pepsi, the sandwich chain will also change its beverage offerings. While the fast-food landscape is quite volatile right now, Subway is putting in the necessary work to remain relevant.
The new Meal of the Day offers affordable yet tasty options
At a time when fast food has become exorbitantly expensive due to factors like the increased cost of ingredients and labor, Subway aims to ease customers' financial burden with its New Meal of the Day. All week long, patrons can enjoy one of Subway's sandwiches, a small fountain drink, and their choice of chips or two cookies for the reasonable price of $6.99 for a six-inch or $9.99 for a footlong. For comparison, a footlong Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken sub with a drink and a bag of chips will cost you $15.24. (Keep in mind that prices may vary by location.)
Meal of the Day options include the Cold Cut Combo (Monday), Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki (Tuesday), Meatball Marinara (Wednesday), the newly introduced Baja Chipotle Chicken (Thursday), Tuna (Friday), the Ultimate B.M.T. (Saturday), and the Philly (Sunday). The new deals are intended to give consumers high-quality yet affordable meal options every day of the week, while simultaneously highlighting the extensive range of sandwiches currently available at the chain.
Subway gets a bold new look and advanced tech
While fast food restaurants looked a lot different in the past, these days, many establishments have adopted a uniform look and feel for the sake of orderly efficiency. Subway is flouting accepted fast food design conventions with its Fresh Forward 2.0 initiative, which involves a global overhaul of the appearance of its restaurants. The first Fresh Forward push debuted in 2017, and the second leg of the design advances the original effort by updating lighting schemes, wall art, and signage while also incorporating regional attractions into the decor.
Along with aesthetic improvements, Subway's restaurant revamp also aims to increase efficiency for customers and staff. These upgrades will be made possible thanks to advanced technology, including digital self-service kiosks and kitchen displays that have the potential to boost convenience and accuracy for customers and employees. Subway's new technology is currently in the testing stage at restaurants all over the world, but it may soon arrive at your nearest location.
Would you like a Pepsi with that?
Since 2003, Subway restaurants have offered a range of Coca-Cola products to customers. However, the drink selection will change in 2025. The chain will now exclusively feature Pepsi products in its restaurants. This partnership is slated to last for the next decade. In addition to Pepsi, Subway locations will carry Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Starry, and other beverages that fall under the brand's banner. Fans of Frito-Lay snacks can also rejoice, as Subway has expanded its relationship with the food manufacturer to 2030.
Subway states that the switch to Pepsi products is more in-tune with the desires and preferences of its customers. Still, it's worth noting that Coke bests Pepsi when it comes to market value, with Coca-Cola being valued at $266 billion in 2024, while Pepsi falls slightly lower at $241 billion for the same year. Despite Coke's reigning soft drink superiority, Subway also notes that the switch will benefit the chain's franchisees, who will receive new drink-dispensing equipment as a result.
Subway introduces two new sandwiches featuring its Baja Chipotle sauce
According to Subway, Baja Chipotle sauce is among its most ordered sauce selections (which also include peppercorn ranch, creamy sriracha, parmesan vinaigrette, BBQ, and others). Accordingly, it makes perfect sense that Subway would create two new sandwiches that feature the flavorful condiment front and center. The Baja Bliss collection pairs Baja Chipotle sauce with chicken or turkey, Italian bread, vegetables, and SubKrunch, a crunchy, corn chip-like topping created to add a bit of texture and flavor to sandwiches.
While the new sandwiches definitely sound tempting, the Baja Bliss subs will only be available at Subway for a limited time. However, it seems that the Baja Chipotle sauce will stick around a bit longer based on its popularity with customers. That means you may be able to recreate these sandwiches even after they're gone. Remember, you can make an absurd number of sandwich combos at Subway, with some estimates totaling approximately 37 million potential combinations.