Hong Kong-Style Stuffed French Toast Recipe

With its mouth-watering sweetness and custardy texture, French toast is a true brunch classic. But, have you ever tried the Hong Kong-style take on this beloved dish? This version has had an upgrade in just about every way you can imagine, reaching new heights of crispiness, creaminess, and sweetness. Developed by Catherine Brookes, this recipe will allow you to try this Hong Kong-style delicacy in your own home. Using pillowy milk bread, creamy peanut butter, and a simple egg mixture, you'll fry everything until it's beautifully golden.

Unlike your typical French toast, which is pan-fried in a small amount of oil or butter, the Hong Kong-style version is shallow fried in a far greater amount of oil. This step is key to achieving the distinctly crispy, caramelized exterior that makes this dish so fantastic. Another major difference is the choice of toppings. While you might be used to adding fresh berries, maple syrup, or a dusting of powdered sugar to your French toast, this version calls for condensed milk and butter for a rich, creamy finish. Combined with the peanut butter filling, this makes for an ultra-decadent dish that certainly feels like a treat. So, if you're a brunch fan with a sweet tooth, this easy recipe is a must-try.

