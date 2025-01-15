Hong Kong-Style Stuffed French Toast Recipe
With its mouth-watering sweetness and custardy texture, French toast is a true brunch classic. But, have you ever tried the Hong Kong-style take on this beloved dish? This version has had an upgrade in just about every way you can imagine, reaching new heights of crispiness, creaminess, and sweetness. Developed by Catherine Brookes, this recipe will allow you to try this Hong Kong-style delicacy in your own home. Using pillowy milk bread, creamy peanut butter, and a simple egg mixture, you'll fry everything until it's beautifully golden.
Unlike your typical French toast, which is pan-fried in a small amount of oil or butter, the Hong Kong-style version is shallow fried in a far greater amount of oil. This step is key to achieving the distinctly crispy, caramelized exterior that makes this dish so fantastic. Another major difference is the choice of toppings. While you might be used to adding fresh berries, maple syrup, or a dusting of powdered sugar to your French toast, this version calls for condensed milk and butter for a rich, creamy finish. Combined with the peanut butter filling, this makes for an ultra-decadent dish that certainly feels like a treat. So, if you're a brunch fan with a sweet tooth, this easy recipe is a must-try.
Gather the ingredients for this Hong Kong-style stuffed French toast
Another element that makes this recipe different from your typical French toast recipe is the use of milk bread — an especially soft and fluffy yeasted bread that originated in Japan. While using other types of enriched breads, such as brioche or challah, will yield similar results, we highly recommend opting for thickly sliced milk bread if you're looking to achieve that authentic, Hong Kong-style flavor and texture. You'll also need to gather some peanut butter, eggs, milk, vegetable oil, butter, and condensed milk before you get started with this recipe.
Step 1: Spread on the peanut butter
Spread the peanut butter onto one side of each bread slice.
Step 2: Make the sandwiches
Put the slices together to make two sandwiches.
Step 3: Remove the crusts
Slice off the crusts.
Step 4: Beat the egg mixture
Beat the egg and milk together in a large dish.
Step 5: Coat the bread
Dip both sandwiches into the egg mixture to coat each side.
Step 6: Heat the oil
Heat the vegetable oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium-high.
Step 7: Fry a sandwich on one side
Place one of the sandwiches into the hot oil and fry until golden on the bottom (about 2 minutes).
Step 8: Flip
Flip and cook for another few minutes on the other side.
Step 9: Drain on paper towels
Place the French toast onto a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with the second sandwich.
Step 10: Add butter and condensed milk, and serve
Serve the French toast, topped with the butter and drizzled with the condensed milk.
Hong Kong-style French toast takes the breakfast into newly decadent territory by sandwiching peanut butter between milk bread and shallow frying the bread.
Ingredients
- 4 thick-cut (approximately 1-inch) slices milk bread
- ⅓ cup peanut butter
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 2 cups vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 4 tablespoons condensed milk
Directions
- Spread the peanut butter onto one side of each bread slice.
- Put the slices together to make two sandwiches.
- Slice off the crusts.
- Beat the egg and milk together in a large dish.
- Dip both sandwiches into the egg mixture to coat each side.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium-high.
- Place one of the sandwiches into the hot oil and fry until golden on the bottom (about 2 minutes).
- Flip and cook for another few minutes on the other side.
- Place the French toast onto a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with the second sandwich.
- Serve the French toast, topped with the butter and drizzled with the condensed milk.
What can I serve with this Hong Kong-style French toast?
Since Hong Kong-style French toast oozes indulgence as it is, adding extras to this dish isn't essential. However, if you'd like to jazz up your brunch plate, there are plenty of delicious pairings to choose from. Firstly, fresh fruit is a great option. This can serve as a refreshing contrast to the richness of the French toast while giving you a nutritious boost. Sliced bananas, strawberries, peaches, or blueberries would work particularly well here. Alternatively, to continue with the sweet, creamy vibes, try topping your toast with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a swirl of whipped cream. As you tuck in, this will melt over the warm toast for a super luxurious treat.
If you prefer the idea of some savory sides, this can absolutely work. Adding scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, or sausage to your plate can be an excellent way to balance out the sweetness of the French toast while adding a good dose of protein, too. If you're looking for a drink pairing, the bold flavor and slight sweetness of Hong Kong-style milk tea is the perfect option. Or, stick with your go-to morning coffee or chai.
Can I fill Hong Kong French-style toast sandwiches with something other than peanut butter?
The classic Hong Kong-style recipe features peanut butter as the filling, but if you'd prefer to switch this for something else, that's no problem. You can absolutely try using other spreads or fillings here to suit your taste preferences or dietary requirements. One fantastic filling option is Nutella. That chocolatey hazelnut goodness will create an irresistibly decadent center between the slices of golden, crispy bread. For something more fruity, swap the peanut butter for strawberry, raspberry, or apricot jam. These sweet and tangy options will pair beautifully with the creamy condensed milk drizzle.
Another tasty variation would be spreading the milk bread with cream cheese, which would add a slight tang and even more richness. For extra flavor, mix the cream cheese with a little sugar or pair it with jam for a cheesecake-inspired filling. Of course, there are savory options to consider, too. Try fillings like ham, cheese, or bacon and skip the condensed milk topping, opting for a knob of salted butter instead. Ultimately, there are no limits to the customization possibilities here!