Bakery muffins are a work of art. Tall, with huge domed tops and a soft, airy crumb. But when you try to make them yourself at home, they're never quite the same. This can leave you wondering why muffins are always better from a bakery. And if you think you might have better luck buying them from a store than attempting them yourself, you're probably wrong. Store-bought muffins are usually lackluster and can be packed with artificial ingredients.

So, what are the secrets bakeries don't want to let us in on? The size and height make a huge difference— and there are several bakery-approved techniques to achieve this at home. Bakeries also have ways of getting the perfect texture, such as mixing the batter perfectly and using steam in the oven. Then, there's the flavor. Yes, bakery muffins taste amazing but you can absolutely get the same great flavor at home if you use good ingredients.

We all know that muffins from bakeries are top tier but we're about to tell you why. There isn't a single reason but rather a collection of factors that help level them up. Once you know what's up, you'll be able to make better muffins at home. Though, we'd understand if you just want to head to your favorite bakery instead.

