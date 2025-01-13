The Resort That Lets Your Family Live Out Its MasterChef Jr Dreams – Exclusive

Updated 1/13/25 to state that the programs are designed for children ages six through 12, not eight through 13.

Gordon Ramsay isn't only a celebrity chef famous for always being angry on TV; he also has a real soft spot for young people interested in the culinary arts. His dedication to the next generation of chefs is abundantly clear on the reality TV cooking competition show "MasterChef Junior," which features talented young chefs battling it out in the kitchen. Now, thanks to the great minds behind "MasterChef Junior" and the team at Dreams Resorts and Spas — which is part of Hyatt's Inclusive Collection in the Caribbean and Latin America — families can enjoy the MasterChef experience for themselves.

For a limited time, per an email sent exclusively to Mashed, families who visit these resorts can take part in three interactive culinary experiences designed for children ages six through 12. The Dreams Explorer's Club offers kids the chance to compete in their very own "MasterChef Junior" competition, while the Surprise & Delight Pop-Up Activations combine gastronomic events with fun activities like pool parties and evening entertainment.

Young guests and their families will also get the chance to sample the For-Kids-by-Kids Menu, courtesy of previous "MasterChef Junior" winner Bryson McGlynn and semifinalist Ivy Childs. (Season 9 winner McGlynn told Mashed what he really thinks about Ramsay in an exclusive chat, stating, "It was actually really fun to work with chef Ramsay. I think that he's really, really passionate in what he does.")

