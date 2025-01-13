The Resort That Lets Your Family Live Out Its MasterChef Jr Dreams – Exclusive
Updated 1/13/25 to state that the programs are designed for children ages six through 12, not eight through 13.
Gordon Ramsay isn't only a celebrity chef famous for always being angry on TV; he also has a real soft spot for young people interested in the culinary arts. His dedication to the next generation of chefs is abundantly clear on the reality TV cooking competition show "MasterChef Junior," which features talented young chefs battling it out in the kitchen. Now, thanks to the great minds behind "MasterChef Junior" and the team at Dreams Resorts and Spas — which is part of Hyatt's Inclusive Collection in the Caribbean and Latin America — families can enjoy the MasterChef experience for themselves.
For a limited time, per an email sent exclusively to Mashed, families who visit these resorts can take part in three interactive culinary experiences designed for children ages six through 12. The Dreams Explorer's Club offers kids the chance to compete in their very own "MasterChef Junior" competition, while the Surprise & Delight Pop-Up Activations combine gastronomic events with fun activities like pool parties and evening entertainment.
Young guests and their families will also get the chance to sample the For-Kids-by-Kids Menu, courtesy of previous "MasterChef Junior" winner Bryson McGlynn and semifinalist Ivy Childs. (Season 9 winner McGlynn told Mashed what he really thinks about Ramsay in an exclusive chat, stating, "It was actually really fun to work with chef Ramsay. I think that he's really, really passionate in what he does.")
An unforgettable experience for kids and adults
Chef Aarón Sánchez once commented on "MasterChef Junior," during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, stating that young contestants often arrive to the show with an impressive amount of experience and preparedness. His statements show that it's never too early to exhibit passion for the culinary arts. The collaboration between the show and Dreams Resorts and Spas offers kids the opportunity to have a one-of-a-kind experience in a veritable paradise.
For example, the Dreams Explorer's Club presents Mystery Box Challenges — just like "MasterChef Junior." These involve an assortment of secret ingredients that the industrious young chefs must use to whip up a themed dish before the clock runs out.
That and the Surprise & Delight Pop-Up Activations already have so much to offer guests, but the For-Kids-by-Kids Menu is the real highlight of this unique opportunity. In addition to sampling food created by esteemed young chefs, kids can expand their food horizons by trying delicious yet unfamiliar dishes. The "MasterChef Junior" experience will be rolling out across multiple locations this year, so families are encouraged to act fast if they want to take part. You can also catch up on episodes of "MasterChef Junior" on Hulu.