From tomato soup with grilled cheese for a quick lunch to cream of mushroom for green bean casserole on Thanksgiving, Campbell's soups are ingrained in the lives of many Americans. While Campbell's has many delicious soup flavors, as well as a reputation for producing comforting, dependable products, no brand is immune to mistakes. Like any large food manufacturer, the Campbell Soup Company has faced its fair share of scandals and recalls throughout its over 150-year history.

Over the years, Campbell's has navigated a variety of recall situations — from contaminations to mislabeling incidents, underprocessing issues, and allergen alerts. These recalls have ranged in scale from small batches to millions of pounds of product. No recall of any size is good for a company's image and finances, but the health of the customer is always the top priority. Such incidents underscore the importance of vigilance in food safety. With that in mind, here are some of the biggest recalls in Campbell's history.