The Biggest Chicken Recalls In US History

America is a nation of chicken lovers. People stock their fridges and freezers with everything from frozen tenders to whole birds and ready-to-eat breast meat. Unfortunately, that also means many households could be exposed to food-borne infections if this staple protein is tainted by harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli. The meat might also be contaminated by foreign objects if some aspect of the production process goes awry. So it should come as no surprise that the popular bird has featured in some of the biggest meat recalls in U.S. history.

The magnitude of the incidents is staggering, involving millions of pounds of poultry. While many of the recalls did not result in reported illnesses, others had serious consequences for consumers. In addition to causing havoc for companies, such occurrences serve as reminders to always follow food safety guidelines, like keeping raw meat separate, cleaning surfaces exposed to raw meat.