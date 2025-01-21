Creative Ways To Use French Toast

French toast, the beloved breakfast staple with ancient Roman origins, is often associated with the comforting, nostalgic flavor of powdered sugar, cascades of maple syrup, and warm spices. There are plenty of ways to make French toast even more fabulous, such as turning it into a casserole, dressing it with bourbon caramel, and stuffing it with juicy fruits. Chef Kaleena Bliss at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel and its rooftop restaurant Cindy's further elevates this classic morning dish by reimagining its star power. She shared insights with Mashed about how she transforms French toast into a versatile canvas for bold and unexpected sandwiches.

Traditionally a sweet menu item, French toast shines as a base for sandwiches when approached with umami elements. "For a savory breakfast sandwich, I'd skip the cinnamon and vanilla in the batter and reduce the milk a bit so the French toast holds up better with fillings," she shared. One standout option she recommends is topping French toast with sautéed wild mushrooms and goat cheese or mascarpone for an earthy, tangy, sophisticated meal. You can also layer your French toast with a humble duo of carved deli meat and cheese or garnish it with deluxe poached eggs.