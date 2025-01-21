Creative Ways To Use French Toast
French toast, the beloved breakfast staple with ancient Roman origins, is often associated with the comforting, nostalgic flavor of powdered sugar, cascades of maple syrup, and warm spices. There are plenty of ways to make French toast even more fabulous, such as turning it into a casserole, dressing it with bourbon caramel, and stuffing it with juicy fruits. Chef Kaleena Bliss at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel and its rooftop restaurant Cindy's further elevates this classic morning dish by reimagining its star power. She shared insights with Mashed about how she transforms French toast into a versatile canvas for bold and unexpected sandwiches.
Traditionally a sweet menu item, French toast shines as a base for sandwiches when approached with umami elements. "For a savory breakfast sandwich, I'd skip the cinnamon and vanilla in the batter and reduce the milk a bit so the French toast holds up better with fillings," she shared. One standout option she recommends is topping French toast with sautéed wild mushrooms and goat cheese or mascarpone for an earthy, tangy, sophisticated meal. You can also layer your French toast with a humble duo of carved deli meat and cheese or garnish it with deluxe poached eggs.
Transform French toast into an even tastier fare
Whether you crave bacon and eggs or turkey and Brie, using French toast as a satisfying alternative to standard bread in sandwiches is a game changer. However, slight adjustments to the recipe are essential to yield a true masterpiece. For instance, a fresh take on the iconic Monte Cristo features ham, turkey, Gruyère or Swiss cheese, and a spread of jam enveloped by two thick slices of French toast, then dusted with powdered sugar. The technique for preparing chef Kaleena Bliss' French toast-ified version of the Monte Cristo involves assembling the entire sandwich, dipping it in the batter, and frying it whole. "This gives you a crispy, golden crust on the outside that pairs perfectly with the fillings," she explains.
French toast may seem like an unconventional choice for avocado toast, but Bliss demonstrates how it can bring elegance to the millennial favorite: "Skip the sweet additions in the batter and focus on savory ingredients — maybe add a touch of garlic powder or herbs to the batter." Once the French toast is cooked to golden perfection, top it with mashed avocado, a sprinkle of flaky salt, chili flakes, and a poached egg. "You get a delicious twist on classic avocado toast with a bit more decadence." By crossing culinary boundaries, French toast can evolve into an innovative centerpiece.