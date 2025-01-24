Easy But Delicious Ways To Add Cinnamon To Your Dishes

Cinnamon is one of those mystical culinary components that can change its personality to match the ingredients that surround it without missing a beat. There are uses that take this humble spice flavor beyond the simple cinnamon and sugar toast topping and into the realm of imaginative gourmet creativity. And because you almost always have cinnamon handy in your spice cabinet, you can easily take it for a test spin in a slew of recipes that aren't terribly difficult to create.

Whether you're in the mood for cozy fall cinnamon recipes or hungering for dishes with a complex Caribbean lilt, there are easy and delicious ways to use cinnamon to make a special occasion out of every course on the menu. If you've never considered adding cinnamon into dishes beyond breakfast and pastries, here are a variety of ways to bring this classic spice into other aspects of your culinary world. From sprucing up pot roast to creating quirky pasta desserts, there's a dish for every occasion.