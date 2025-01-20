Expert-Approved Ingredients To Amp Up Your BLT

A scrumptious BLT sandwich is a masterpiece of simplicity. The balance of savory bacon, cool lettuce, and ripe tomatoes between two slices of bread makes it universally loved. But what if you could magnify its magic while honoring its essence? There are plenty of things you should be doing for a better BLT, such as working with high-quality ingredients and opting for soft bread, and according to Hilda Ysusi Salgado, the culinary director at The Goddess and Grocer in Chicago, even just a few small tweaks can transform this classic into an incredible meal.

"Purists might say a BLT should only have bacon, lettuce, and tomato, but these additions complement the core flavors without overshadowing them," she tells Mashed. "Think of it as a deluxe or elevated BLT." Salgado shares several effortless ways to take your BLT from satisfying to spectacular.

One way to refine a BLT is to invite pickled red onions to the party. The hot pink alliums' tangy crunch balances the bacon's salty richness and infuses a "bright, zesty note that livens up every bite," Salgado shares. Pickled onions offer just enough acidity to cut through the sandwich's essential trio of ingredients. For a BLT with "a touch of sophistication," Salgado suggests a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Its viscosity and zippy profile deepen the natural sweetness of the tomatoes.

