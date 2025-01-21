12 Simple Ingredients That Will Level Up Store-Bought Peanut Sauce

A jar of peanut sauce is one of those pantry staples that can instantly elevate a meal, whether you're tossing it with noodles, drizzling it over grilled tofu, or using it as a dip for spring rolls. But store-bought peanut sauce can taste flat or one-dimensional, leaving your quick meal less than delicious. However, the good news is you don't need to go to culinary school or buy esoteric ingredients to transform it. With just a few simple ingredients, you can add new layers of flavor and make jarred sauce taste like you made it yourself.

We've explored ingredients and techniques that are usually associated with homemade peanut sauces. This way, you'll end up with something that tastes like it was made from scratch, even if you simply bought it from the grocery store and added a few things. While you can add just one of these ingredients alone, we'd recommend combining two or three extra ingredients to make something truly delicious. For instance, you might want to add coconut milk for richness and creaminess, maple syrup for sweetness, and lime juice for a little brightness to balance it out.

It doesn't have to take much time or effort to make a difference. Here are 12 simple ingredients to level up store-bought peanut sauce. And, while it's not included in our lineup, let's not forget you can always add more peanut butter or chopped roasted peanuts to intensify the flavor.

