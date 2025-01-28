The Biggest Recalls In Burger King's History

In 1997, Burger King was hit by one of the biggest meat recalls in U.S. history after Hudson Foods recalled 25 million pounds of beef that had been distributed to various restaurants and retailers. The recall was issued over worries that the beef could be contaminated with E. coli, a bacteria that can cause mild to severe illness (and even death), especially for vulnerable individuals like young children and seniors. It ended up affecting 1,650 Burger King locations across 28 states. However, most of them were able to restock beef from another supplier quickly enough to keep slinging burgers.

Still, 700 locations weren't able to switch their beef inventory in time, and some stores reportedly posted signs stating only chicken, fish, pork, and fries were available to order. Some of the affected restaurants even served BLTs and ham-and-cheese sandwiches to make up for the shortage.

At the time, this was the largest beef recall in U.S. history. Burger King was Hudson Foods' biggest beef buyer, but the restaurant cut ties with the supplier permanently after this incident. That's not a huge surprise. Just a year before, another close call involving beef that was infected with staphylococcus bacteria resulted in BK putting the supplier on "probation." In 1998, Hudson Foods (which merged with Tyson Foods after the recall) and two of its employees were indicted on federal charges. (They were later acquitted.) This recall was one whopper of a fiasco.

