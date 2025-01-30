5 Costco Items You Need To Have For The Super Bowl
Whether you're a dyed-in-the-wool football fan or just looking for something fun to do on a Sunday night, Super Bowl parties are an annual event that you simply can't miss. If you're hosting your own party this year, food is likely weighing heavy on your mind. Even the best Super Bowl gatherings can be sidelined by a disappointing menu, but fortunately, you can find lots of great snacks and foods at your local Costco.
Limitless free samples, the legendary food court, and cost-savings on bulk goods are just a few of the many benefits associated with a Costco membership. However, the chain also carries some tempting exclusive items, and many of these products are ideal for a Super Bowl party. To this end, we've compiled a list of Kirkland Signature products like margarita wine cocktails, street taco kits, ready-to-eat St. Louis-style ribs, decadent chocolate cake, and peanut butter pretzel bites to ensure your Super Bowl spread is one for the record books. Keep in mind, though, that prices are bound to vary at Costco locations around the nation, and some items might not be available at all stores.
Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita Wine Cocktail
While beer is usually a fixture at football games, Costco makes it easy to offer your guests something a little different this Super Bowl. The chain's Kirkland Signature Golden Margarita Wine Cocktail is the perfect addition to any celebration, as this convenient beverage takes the hassle out of cocktail construction. Each 1.5-liter bottle retails for $8.59, and this agave wine-based cocktail clocks in at 12.7% alcohol by volume.
We've previously told you about Costco's ready-to-drink margarita cocktail, and the product has proven itself to be a big hit among members of the warehouse retail chain in the past. Serving this beverage couldn't be easier. All you need is a glass and some ice, and you're ready to go. You can also class up the beverage a bit by rimming the glass with sugar, salt, or even something like Tajín, which is a flavorful seasoning featuring lime, chili peppers, and sea salt. All the time you save on making cocktails means you can also experiment with some fun garnishes such as lime, pineapple, basil, or a few jalapeño slices.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Taco Kit
In the event that you're seeking quick and easy food to serve your guests during your Super Bowl party, Kirkland Signature's Chicken Street Tacos kit features everything you need in one convenient package. Each taco pack includes seasoned chicken, salsa, shredded cheese, assorted veggies, cilantro lime crema, and a 12-count of both corn and flour tortillas for a bit of variety. The kit retails for $6.42 per pound, which works out to about $19.20 for a kit weighing 2.99 pounds (although the price is likely to vary according to the weight of individual packages).
As for what to expect from Costco's taco kits, many shoppers on Reddit have good things to say about them. One person wrote, "I love them. Super convenient," while another commenter said, "I buy these almost every Sunday and have them for lunch all week. So good." According to one Redditor, you can expect about four to five servings from each kit. And if you want to jazz up your street tacos, one customer wrote, "I hit each tortilla in a pan with some oil. 10-15 seconds each side. Chef's kiss!"
Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs
Ribs are an excellent game-day meal, but making them from scratch can take over 10 hours when you factor in time for marinating and cooking the large hunk of meat. To ensure you can enjoy your Super Bowl party alongside your guests, why not let Costco cover the prep and cooking for you with its Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs? These ready-to-eat ribs are liberally covered in souvlaki seasoning, and while Costco's specific recipe isn't available, this seasoning blend can consist of paprika, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, thyme, pepper, and salt.
For those unfamiliar with the wide world of ribs, St. Louis-style ribs differ from baby back ribs in that the St. Louis style is generally considered tastier since it has more fat, whereas baby back ribs are a lot meatier. At $9.35 per pound, a 2.6-pound pack of Costco ribs will cost $24.31, but the price can fluctuate based on the weight of the specific package you buy.
Kirkland Signature Chocolate Cake Filled With Chocolate Mousse
Savory foods might be your first impulse during a football-themed party, but don't discount the joy a sweet treat will bring to your guests. In this case, Kirkland Signature's Chocolate Cake, which features an interior replete with chocolate mousse, is capable of satisfying even the most voracious of appetites. This 10-inch cake feature two layers and is slathered in rich, fudgy icing. For $19.88, you'll get about 16 servings, provided that party attendees don't all carve out Homer Simpson-sized slices as they enjoy the big game.
As for what to expect from your chocolate masterpiece, Reddit has some good things to say about Kirkland's chocolate mousse cake. One person proudly admitted, "Once upon a time I ate that entire round chocolate cake in a week," which is a heroic feat when you consider just how intensely rich this cake is. Another commenter said this cake is perfect for special events and occasions and described it as "Very tasty and quite a treat."
Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
The big game offers a great opportunity to flex your culinary muscles with our list of snacks to liven up your Super Bowl Party, a tasty selection that includes pigs in a blanket, air fryer pickles, and jalapeño poppers. However, the best Super Bowl parties feature lots of quick snacks perfect for grazing, and Costco's Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets definitely fit the bill. Costco's cherished peanut butter pretzels unleashed an outcry of celebration when they re-appeared on store shelves after a brief hiatus, and it's pretty easy to see why. Sweet and salty flavors are the perfect pairing because salt can enhance sweetness while simultaneously tempering it, which prevents sweet flavors from becoming too cloying.
Like most goods at Costco, bigger is better where packaging size is concerned. For a mere $11.69, Costco members can snag a 3-pound, 7-ounce tub of these coveted pretzels, which means you may even have some left over for your personal snacking enjoyment once the game has ended.