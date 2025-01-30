5 Costco Items You Need To Have For The Super Bowl

Whether you're a dyed-in-the-wool football fan or just looking for something fun to do on a Sunday night, Super Bowl parties are an annual event that you simply can't miss. If you're hosting your own party this year, food is likely weighing heavy on your mind. Even the best Super Bowl gatherings can be sidelined by a disappointing menu, but fortunately, you can find lots of great snacks and foods at your local Costco.

Limitless free samples, the legendary food court, and cost-savings on bulk goods are just a few of the many benefits associated with a Costco membership. However, the chain also carries some tempting exclusive items, and many of these products are ideal for a Super Bowl party. To this end, we've compiled a list of Kirkland Signature products like margarita wine cocktails, street taco kits, ready-to-eat St. Louis-style ribs, decadent chocolate cake, and peanut butter pretzel bites to ensure your Super Bowl spread is one for the record books. Keep in mind, though, that prices are bound to vary at Costco locations around the nation, and some items might not be available at all stores.