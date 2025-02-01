What Travis Kelce Has Been Eating For Gameday Since 2013
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the epitome of an elite athlete. He's the kind of guy you'd imagine joining you on a 5-mile run at 5 a.m., drinking protein shakes for breakfast, and adhearing to a green and lean diet. While this may be the typical athlete stereotype, what Travis Kelce actually eats is much more varied and relatable. For instance, vegetables were a no-go when he was a child, he has a soft spot for Kansas City barbecue, and his favorite fast food burger is the Whopper. However, gamedays, call for something a little more special: a cherished tradition dusted in powdered sugar.
It turns out that Travis Kelce's gameday ritual consists of a plate of French toast and strawberries. Sure, it may not pack in the protein, but it makes up for this in sweetness, carbs, and mood-boosting power. This tradition has been a long-time staple for Kelce, who told InsideHook that he's been doing it since 2013. "I love BBQ," the tight end reveals, "but every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I've been on the Chiefs." After more than a decade, this seems to be the winning formula, evidenced by the three Super Bowl wins under Kelce's belt.
French toast is fuel for football
Gameday is all about getting those carbs in, and that's certainly how Travis Kelce views it. "For me, I have to grab some French toast, get my blood sugar going," the athlete tells Men's Health. "I'm big on French toast. Always eat that at the teams' pregame meal." For playing a game that lasts for three or more hours, carbs are essential for keeping energy levels high on the football field.
While playing at home, Kelce has been known to order French toast from the popular Kansas City brunch spot, Succotash. The restaurant's owner, Beth Barden, recalled to People several occasions when Kelce came in for his infamous breakfast order, happily standing in line like any other regular. "He does not ever want special treatment," Barden explained. No doubt, Kelce's presence is responsible for drawing in more crowds of Chiefs and Taylor Swift fans alike.
Succotash's Yelp reviews are mostly praise. One describes the French toast as "absolutely divine —soft, flavorful, and just the right amount of sweetness." It may not have strawberries, as per Kelce's usual, but it checks all the other boxes. In a similar vein, Taylor Swift has made gameday cinnamon rolls for Kelce, too, another sticky, gooey breakfast treat that prepares him for the field. Meanwhile, Kelce's brother (and former Eagles star) Jason Kelce has a McDonald's breakfast order that is equally as down-to-earth — two egg and sausage breakfast sandwiches and a coffee.