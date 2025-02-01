What Travis Kelce Has Been Eating For Gameday Since 2013

Gameday is all about getting those carbs in, and that's certainly how Travis Kelce views it. "For me, I have to grab some French toast, get my blood sugar going," the athlete tells Men's Health. "I'm big on French toast. Always eat that at the teams' pregame meal." For playing a game that lasts for three or more hours, carbs are essential for keeping energy levels high on the football field.

Advertisement

While playing at home, Kelce has been known to order French toast from the popular Kansas City brunch spot, Succotash. The restaurant's owner, Beth Barden, recalled to People several occasions when Kelce came in for his infamous breakfast order, happily standing in line like any other regular. "He does not ever want special treatment," Barden explained. No doubt, Kelce's presence is responsible for drawing in more crowds of Chiefs and Taylor Swift fans alike.

Succotash's Yelp reviews are mostly praise. One describes the French toast as "absolutely divine —soft, flavorful, and just the right amount of sweetness." It may not have strawberries, as per Kelce's usual, but it checks all the other boxes. In a similar vein, Taylor Swift has made gameday cinnamon rolls for Kelce, too, another sticky, gooey breakfast treat that prepares him for the field. Meanwhile, Kelce's brother (and former Eagles star) Jason Kelce has a McDonald's breakfast order that is equally as down-to-earth — two egg and sausage breakfast sandwiches and a coffee.

Advertisement