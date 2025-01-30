Jarred garlic — or "jarlic" as it's sometimes called — is one of those kitchen shortcuts many people secretly use. Some people are snobby about it, claiming it should be fresh garlic or nothing at all. But isn't it great if an ingredient can make cooking more accessible for all? The trouble is, there are some common mistakes everyone makes with jarred garlic — and these are a big part of what gives it a bad rap. It's not that it's awful across the board, but rather that you need to understand how and when to use it.

One of the great things about jarred garlic is that it makes meal prep quicker and easier. Sometimes, the barrier between you and cooking from scratch is something seemingly small, like having to peel and dice ingredients. Plus, there are people with disabilities or injuries that make prepping garlic hard or impossible. But you have to remember there's a time and place for the jarred variety. It's not going to work in certain garlic-heavy dishes. Plus, if you want to make the most of it, you need to learn how to use it to its best advantage, such as throwing more of it in a dish than you would the fresh stuff.

Learning about the common errors people make with jarred garlic can help you avoid them or fix them if you run into problems. It will help you get more out of this shortcut ingredient, so it's almost as good as its fresh counterpart.

