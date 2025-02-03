Without a little culinary experimentation, we'd never have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. (Shoutout to whoever first thought, "Hey, what if I smooshed these two together?") Who knows, a creative food brand crossover could become the next PB&J. But fair warning — it's probably not one of the crossovers on this list.

This list tries to stomach the food brand crossovers that left us uneasy. The menu includes ice cream with cheese, cheese with candy, candy with cookies, and cookies with soft drinks. Bagels and bacon are mixed with sugary cereals and, IHOP pancakes become potato chips. Just the idea of some of the crossovers on this list might leave a bad taste in your mouth.

Many of these brand collaborations were designed to grab attention — and hey, they succeeded because here we are still talking about them. Unfortunately, that sometimes contributes to the uneasy feeling these creations leave us with — gimmicky, over-the-top flavor collaborations that prioritize marketing shock value over genuine culinary innovation aren't always appetizing. But they are, nonetheless, entertaining — so let's dig in!

