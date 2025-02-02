Swap Out Champagne For This Ingredient When Making Bubbly Cocktails
Step aside, Champagne. There's a better way to brighten up cocktails. Beer, with its diverse flavor profiles and classic charm, has what it takes to jazz up a cocktail without totally reinventing it. Whether it's a fruity wheat ale or an aromatic malt, beer brings buzz and bubbles to a cocktail while offering carbonation at a lower cost. Depending on the brew, beer might also have less sugar than sparkling wine, particularly if you opt for lighter pints like American pale ale, light lager, or pilsners. We spoke with Nick Tedeschi, head brewer and brewmaster at The Post Brewing Company in Colorado, to get his expert take on the best beer swaps for bubbly.
"I find light lagers and pilsners to be the best to swap out for champagne, as they are not overpowering and can sometimes mimic the effervescence of champagne. One of my favorites is a Spaghett, which is an Aperol spritz, but instead of the Prosecco, you use Miller High Life or your preferred light lager," Tedeschi shares. While a classic Aperol spritz might be defined by its bitter, sweet, and citrusy flavors, a Spaghett is a similarly fresh take and is typically served with a squeeze of lemon juice, providing a tangy, subtle sweetness.
For refreshing, bubbly cocktails, swap in beer
Although beer is a great replacement for sparkling wine in many cocktails, there are a few recipes that especially thrive with this swap. When making beer cocktails like shandies at home, you'll want to think of complementary tasting notes. Champagne doesn't typically come in unique flavors, usually just varying on sweetness levels from Brut Nature to Doux. Beer (particularly craft beer), however, can provide diverse aromatics, ranging from warm chocolate to fresh herbs and florals.
When you're in the mood for a beerified brunch beverage, beermosas are in order. Assemble it the same way you would a classic mimosa with orange juice, but replace the sparkling wine with beer. A fruity or tropical ale will harmonize with the juice well. For a tart, holiday-ready take, replace the orange juice with cranberry juice. The same way an Aperol spritz can benefit from a beer enhancement, a Limoncello spritz can also be improved with a revitalizing swap. Try crafting one with mint, club soda, Limoncello, plus Miller High Life or a citrus IPA for a sweet, fizzy taste.
Don't forget that plenty of iconic mixed drinks already incorporate beer. German Radlers are perhaps the simplest of these concoctions, mixing equal parts beer — ideally a German pilsener or Helles (sweet German lager) — and lemonade or lemon soda. For a spicier mix, try making a Michelada. These Mexican cocktails are incredible when crafted with Mexican beer, so using a classic Corona or malty Modelo Especial will give you the most desirable and authentic results.