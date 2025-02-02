Swap Out Champagne For This Ingredient When Making Bubbly Cocktails

Step aside, Champagne. There's a better way to brighten up cocktails. Beer, with its diverse flavor profiles and classic charm, has what it takes to jazz up a cocktail without totally reinventing it. Whether it's a fruity wheat ale or an aromatic malt, beer brings buzz and bubbles to a cocktail while offering carbonation at a lower cost. Depending on the brew, beer might also have less sugar than sparkling wine, particularly if you opt for lighter pints like American pale ale, light lager, or pilsners. We spoke with Nick Tedeschi, head brewer and brewmaster at The Post Brewing Company in Colorado, to get his expert take on the best beer swaps for bubbly.

"I find light lagers and pilsners to be the best to swap out for champagne, as they are not overpowering and can sometimes mimic the effervescence of champagne. One of my favorites is a Spaghett, which is an Aperol spritz, but instead of the Prosecco, you use Miller High Life or your preferred light lager," Tedeschi shares. While a classic Aperol spritz might be defined by its bitter, sweet, and citrusy flavors, a Spaghett is a similarly fresh take and is typically served with a squeeze of lemon juice, providing a tangy, subtle sweetness.