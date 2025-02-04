Rob Gronkowski's Spicy Game Day Twist On Guacamole
When hosting a game-day celebration, providing your football-loving guests with a selection of tasty snacks is of the utmost importance. While you can't go wrong with a quick and easy guacamole recipe, former NFL player (and all-around good dude) Rob Gronkowski offers a spin on traditional guac that can liven up any shindig. The now-retired tight end, who played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the course of 11 seasons, once famously claimed that partying improved his skills as a football player. That party-loving philosophy is precisely why Gronk, as he's known by adoring fans and fellow players, should be considered an authority when it comes to snacks worthy of a football extravaganza.
Gronkowski's "Gronkamole" recipe features standard ingredients like avocados, lemon juice, and salt but gets an assist from the spicy addition of Buffalo sauce. The recipe also calls for shredded chicken and crumbled blue cheese, which are the perfect counterpoints to the sauce's zesty flavor profile. And if you want to enhance Gronk's special guacamole recipe even further, consider pairing store-bought Buffalo sauce with some salted butter to create a richer flavor and satiny-smooth consistency.
What is Buffalo sauce, exactly?
Buffalo sauce, Rob Gronkowski's secret to a fiery guacamole worthy of game-day snacking, wouldn't have earned its place in the condiment hall of fame without chicken wings. While the dish's origin is somewhat disputed, Buffalo wings most likely originated in Buffalo, New York, either at Wings and Things or Anchor Bar, which were in close proximity to one another. John Young, the proprietor of Wings and Things, reportedly derived sauce inspiration for his restaurant's chicken wings from a D.C.-based establishment, also called Wings N' Things, which offered wings dressed in a spicy, sweet, and sour mumbo sauce. As for Anchor Bar, this establishment reportedly used hot sauce to dress its wings and is generally considered the originator of the dish since its recipe is closest to modern iterations.
As for what type of Buffalo sauce to use in Gronk's guac, the former football star doesn't specify a particular brand. You can check out our list of hot sauce brands that use the highest- and lowest-quality ingredients (spoiler alert: Tabasco ranks high while Texas Pete ranks low) for a bit of inspiration. When it comes to how much to use in your Gronkamole, the recipe calls for 3 tablespoons of your preferred Buffalo sauce, which you'll incorporate into two mashed avocados, along with your other ingredients. Of course, you can add a bit more sauce if you're a fan of fiery food. In Gronk we trust, especially when it comes to matters like partying and football snacks.