What Jeff Bezos Really Eats In A Day
When the question of the world's richest individuals is posed, it doesn't matter which website or platform you peruse to find the answer — Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, will always be listed among them. Generally ranked in the top three alongside restaurant-owning hopeful Elon Musk and McDonald's-loving Mark Zuckerberg, Bezos' contributions to the fields of technology and business are indisputable. After all, who isn't ordering a daily package off of the Amazon app in today's modern world?
But while the industry giant may have revolutionized the way we shop with the development of his successful e-commerce company, Bezos may soon be revolutionizing the way we eat. This is because the visibly-fit billionaire has quite the set of dietary habits (like his infamous early adulthood habit of eating tubes of oven-ready Pillsbury biscuits every morning for breakfast, for example) that resonate with the millions of people who observe him from his conspicuous platform. From humble American diner picks to plant-based proteins to cooked exotic selects, here are some of the things Bezos really eats in a day.
Coffee and octopus
Octopus, at least in the United States, is considered a bit of a taboo protein. While in Eastern countries such as Japan, South Korea, or China, octopus consumption is common in both restaurant and home settings alike, in Western culture, the eight-legged sea animal known for its intelligence is more typically gazed at behind the glass of an aquarium tank than found as the starring protein on a plate. But Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, has apparently embraced the alien oceanic ingredient, applying it to the meal referred to as the most important of the day.
After his alleged routine morning reading of three newspapers, Bezos enjoys a cup of coffee alongside a plate of none other than breakfast octopus, served alongside a poached egg, and a cup of green garlic yogurt. This unorthodox meal has reportedly made its way into the workroom, too, with Bezos placing an unforgettable order during a 2010 negotiation with Matt Rutledge, the former owner of Woot, as they discussed Amazon's acquisition of the business. Bezos used his plate of yogurt, bacon, egg, and octopus to explain his reasoning behind the purchase of the company, describing Woot as akin to the strange protein. "You're the octopus that I'm having for breakfast," Bezos explained, as per Rutledge via an interview with D Magazine. "When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had. I must have the breakfast octopus."
Diner breakfasts
Deep down in their rumbling stomachs, every American has a special place for a hearty plate of pancakes, bacon, eggs, and sausage from a quintessential breakfast diner. Not even billions of dollars in the bank can alter this unshakeable truth ... as evidenced by Amazon head runner, Jeff Bezos. Like anyone else born and raised to appreciate the deliciousness of classic U.S. diner staples, the business powerhouse has a soft spot for simple, satisfying — and slightly greasy — breakfast cuisine. So much so, in fact, it's the fare he chose to celebrate a significant milestone in a recent professional endeavor.
Bezos, who officially stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, has set his sights on a new project as of late: rocket ships. The business powerhouse's new space technology company, Blue Origin, launched its groundbreaking reusable rocket for the first time on January 16, 2025. The send-off was a success, and Bezos, along with his fiancée and members of his team, met after the launch event at Country Cookin' Diner in Port St. John, Florida, treating themselves to a heaping and familiar breakfast. Blue Origin's CEO reportedly ordered a stack of pancakes, over-medium eggs, and a side of patty sausage — and ate them happily. Servers of the diner noted that he was an incredibly kind patron, and that — other than the wall of security surrounding him, of course — it felt like serving any other eater.
Pancakes on Sunday mornings
There's something about a big, drippy pancake breakfast that screams slow weekend spread — and in the Bezos home, this is no exception. The Amazon tycoon and Blue Origin owner prioritizes crafting a table-full of homemade Betty Crocker pancakes for his four children every Sunday morning, enjoying some much-deserved family time over a table of syrupy goodness. However, it appears he also shares his superior pancake-making ability with friends: In 2018, Bezos posted a picture of himself finishing up a batch of pancakes alongside singer Ciara and Pittsburgh Steelers player Russell Wilson on X. "These guys are as fun as they are talented," he said. "Inspiring too. And Russ and I ate our weight in pancakes!"
Interestingly, however, Bezos still has to cite the cookbook every time prior to starting in on a round of his homemade pancakes — a habit that has become a sort of joke between he and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. "[...] I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world, why don't you have this memorized yet?'" She joked during an interview with the Wall Street Journal in 2023. Though Bezos has famously honed his now-ripped physique over the last few years, the result of exercise and overall cleaner eating, it seems that pancakes will remain an untouchable cheat meal. We can't say we blame him there.
Fast food burgers, like McDonald's
There's nothing in the world that satisfies a savory craving quite like your favorite fast food burger. And for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, that fast food burger-of-choice comes from none other than the world's largest quick-service chain. We're talking industry giant McDonald's, of course, the place known for its unique Filet-O-Fish sandwich, red-headed clown mascot, and the world-famous Big Mac burger. For the self-made billionaire, however, the far-reaching chain is also a place that brings with it a certain element of nostalgia; each bite producing memories of bustling shifts as a teenager.
In 2022, Bezos posted a picture of himself indulging in a McDonald's spread to his official X, divulging that his very first job had been at the coveted fast food chain. "My first job," he said in the photo's short and sweet description. "And still the same great burger. Happy Sunday!" Though we can't be sure exactly which of the company's specialty burgers the business tycoon was finishing up devouring in the picture, his satisfied aspect was enough to incite cravings for Quarter Pounders or McDoubles in the masses. If you stopped off for a quick bite at your nearest drive-thru after viewing the post, we certainly wouldn't judge you ... and we're willing to bet Bezos, a former McDonald's employee, wouldn't either.
Pizza
Though there's a lot that people get wrong about the history of pizza, the one thing that's impossible to misconstrue is that the cheesy, saucy dish has taken the world by storm. In the United States, pizza is an especially popular indulgence, with a whopping 21% of American adults naming it as their favorite food according to a 2023 Harris Poll survey. Though Jeff Bezos hasn't outright admitted whether or not he'd categorize himself within this pizza-idolizing percentage, it can be assumed that he is, at least, a fan of the popular dish. The Sorbillo pizzeria recently hosted the Amazon giant at their Milan location for World Pizza Day, with esteemed chef Gino Sorbillo baking Bezos' surname into the pie itself — and the satisfied look on his face spoke of his pleasure in spades.
But Bezos' love of the classic cheesy pie is not only made clear by personalized slices from the famous Italian spot. One can also see it evidenced, interestingly enough, in his business methodology — more specifically, his famous "two-pizza" meeting rule. During the fledgling years of the now-booming Amazon company, then-acting CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly established a guideline for all meetings: that no team of employees should be larger than could be fed with two pizzas on the table in front of them. The rule, instigated to foster intimacy and greater discussion in smaller teams, has been declared a key marker in Amazon's ultimate success, and is now emulated by businesses around the globe.
Beans, and other plant-based proteins
It's no secret that our world could benefit from an overall lessening of meat production and subsequent consumption. The sheer number of cows being raised for slaughter around the globe has been named a major contributor to the problem of greenhouse gases and global warming, with each single cattle burping out around 220 pounds of methane annually. This, among other concerning environmental and ethical byproducts of the modern commercial meat industry, has caused many consumers to up their plant-based protein game — and billionaire Jeff Bezos appears to be one of them.
Amazon's founder recently dedicated a substantial $60 million toward increasing the production of plant-based proteins across the planet, citing their importance in health-forward modern diets and the ecosystem itself. This was done via his Bezos Earth Fund, which has joined forces with Google, the Alliance of Biodiversity International, and a myriad of additional organizations with the communal goal of increasing the world's utilization of beans, legumes, lentils, nuts, and other plant-based protein sources — ideally, taking the pressure off of meat and reducing demand. The multifaceted campaign, named Beans Is How, has set its sights on the ambitious goal of doubling bean production and consumption by the year 2028.
Chinese staples such as Peking duck
Despite Jeff Bezos' dedication to fighting climate change and upping the world's plant-based protein intake, the billionaire himself is no vegetarian. When a craving for meat comes knocking, Bezos doesn't shy away — whether it be a beefy fast food burger, or a roasted white meat bird served over lo mein from a Chinese restaurant.
In February of 2024, Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, were photographed dining alongside another couple at Tropical Chinese Restaurant — a casual Florida favorite offering authentic Chinese cuisine located in a strip mall in Miami. Despite the eatery's humble appearances, Bezos and his party appeared to greatly enjoy their experience ... potentially influenced by the fact that the Amazon founder ordered one of the most coveted and expensive items on the otherwise modest menu. Peking duck, a traditional Beijing dish of succulent, crispy-skinned roasted bird, is a two-course meal at Tropical Chinese, allegedly becoming the Bezos clan's for around $78. The billionaire, despite receiving a level of attention which could undoubtedly make dining difficult, was reportedly gracious as always as he and his group ate, patiently smiling and greeting those who flocked to him.
Gujarati Tindora Pickle, and other Indian classics
Bungalow is a recently-opened upscale restaurant in New York City headed by celebrated Michelin-starred chef, Vikas Khanna (known also for Kinara, a modern eatery in Dubai). Newly-established Bungalow has quickly made a name for itself in the culinary sector, receiving the distinguished Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award in its very first year of business. Specializing in authentic Indian cuisine with an elevated twist, everything from Bungalow's richly-saturated decor to its boldly-spiced flavors are inspired by its star-studded chef's country of origin. Given all of this buzz, is it any wonder that the groundbreaking space caught the attention of one of the world's wealthiest foodies?
Jeff Bezos, alongside fiancée Lauren Sanchez, stopped in for a meal at the coveted NYC restaurant in December 2024, drawn in by the promise of world-class cuisine. Lucky for the Amazon founder, Bungalow lived up to its reputation — and then some. The Amazon boss reportedly referred to his extensive meal, which included classics such as Gujarati Tindora pickle, Nagaland's black rice pudding, Sindhi-style Achari Aloo, and others, as akin to a "pilgrimage" across India — high praise if we've ever heard it. Chef Khanna noted that the high-profile patron's positive words filled him with immense "pride" and "joy."
Exotic selects, such as iguana and cockroach
You only live once, the saying goes, so why not try everything you can? It certainly seems that billionaire Jeff Bezos has taken this piece of advice in stride — particularly as it relates to some of his food choices. The business giant is no stranger to interesting and exotic fare, and indulges in particularly notable rarities every year during the exclusive members-only Explorers Club Annual Dinner in New York City.
The Explorers Club, a society promoting world exploration and creative innovation, holds an annual black-tie dinner in New York, where it recognizes members' exciting achievements. The most interesting aspect of the event is always its table fare, however; in an attempt to draw attention to the issue of over-hunted species versus reigning pests, guests are typically served only animals considered problematic and over-populated in various parts of the world. In 2018, crunchy tarantula bites, roasted iguana, grub cake pops, jellyfish salad, python, and other bizarre selects were all on the menu — and Bezos jumped right in. Photographed smiling alongside the stretched-out iguana and happily munching on cockroaches, the adventurous former-CEO appeared right in his element. We've got to applaud him for his enthusiasm, at the very least.
Milk Bar ice cream
Milk Bar, founded by celebrity chef Christina Tosi, is an ice cream-focused bakery with select locations across the United States, selling cookies, cakes, and other treats guaranteed to make your sweet tooth swoon. First taking off in 2008, the modest-but-mighty chain of dessert shops has satisfied many a consumer's craving ... and this includes the hankering of one of the world's richest people.
In 2019, Jeff Bezos was spotted treating himself, and two of his four children, to a cup of the company's famous cereal milk ice cream at a Milk Bar in NYC's East Village ... and it was the timing of said step-out that fueled onlookers' interest. The outing took place just a single day after Lauren Sanchez, the billionaire's current fiancée, filed for divorce from her then-husband ... leaving people to wonder if what appeared to be an innocent melty sweet treat was celebratory in nature. Coincidentally (or not), Bezos' own divorce from his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, had officially been finalized just one day before the Sanchez filing. After the Amazon tycoon and his kids finished up their casual cups, they rejoined their waiting bodyguard outside, and reportedly sped off in their SUV — leaving waves in their wake. Only the ice cream order of a world-class billionaire on the eve of a personal-life upset could instigate so much gossip, it seems.
Homemade cookies with his kids, for dessert
Even though Jeff Bezos enjoys treating his kids to special outings at fun ice cream shops, it appears the Amazon founder also appreciates a good homemade dessert — as evidenced by a 2022 post on Instagram by his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. "Nothing better than walking into the kitchen and he is making cookies from scratch for the kids," she noted with a heart, seeming to virtually gush.
Still, Bezos' efforts aren't without merit when you consider his prior eating habits, which did not include anything homemade, at all. The man behind Amazon was notorious for eating processed, ready-made foods during the years of his company's startup, consuming an entire refrigerated can of Pillsbury biscuits with melted butter for breakfast every morning. "I had never read a nutrition label in my life," he admitted during an interview with Summit. "I ate what tasted good to me." His habits only changed, he divulged, when his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott, encouraged him to take a closer look at the ingredients on the labels of the processed products he was eating. Seeing him now, it appears Bezos has come full-circle; and we applaud the tech pioneer for setting an example of health for his children. We will continue to watch with bated breath to see what the indelible Bezos sets his sights — and his palate — on next.