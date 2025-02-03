What Jeff Bezos Really Eats In A Day

When the question of the world's richest individuals is posed, it doesn't matter which website or platform you peruse to find the answer — Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, will always be listed among them. Generally ranked in the top three alongside restaurant-owning hopeful Elon Musk and McDonald's-loving Mark Zuckerberg, Bezos' contributions to the fields of technology and business are indisputable. After all, who isn't ordering a daily package off of the Amazon app in today's modern world?

But while the industry giant may have revolutionized the way we shop with the development of his successful e-commerce company, Bezos may soon be revolutionizing the way we eat. This is because the visibly-fit billionaire has quite the set of dietary habits (like his infamous early adulthood habit of eating tubes of oven-ready Pillsbury biscuits every morning for breakfast, for example) that resonate with the millions of people who observe him from his conspicuous platform. From humble American diner picks to plant-based proteins to cooked exotic selects, here are some of the things Bezos really eats in a day.