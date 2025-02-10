Upgrade Your McDonald's Chicken Nuggets With This Tasty Hack

We're not afraid to experiment with some out-of-the-box McDonald's combos, like adding jelly and mustard to sausage biscuits or enhancing a Quarter Pounder with a slather of peanut butter. That's why we were genuinely intrigued by a McNugget hack that's been popping up on social media lately. Any fan of TikTok knows that fast food hacks abound on the food-obsessed platform, and one clip encourages McDonald's fans to create their own condiment with two surprising ingredients.

Deriving inspiration from other foodies on the social media site, a TikToker combines McDonald's sweet and sour sauce with mayonnaise and found it to be the perfect accompaniment for the chain's chicken nuggets. The creator of the video dubbed the condiment mash-up "really, really good" and explained, "the mayo doesn't really change the sweet and sour sauce, if anything it makes it a little smoother." When it comes to the correct sauce to mayo ratio, all the mixing takes place in the sweet and sour sauce container, so just a dollop should be enough. However, another TikTok clip shows the sweet and sour sauce and mayonnaise being added directly to the McNuggets inside the package, followed by a vigorous shake to evenly distribute the condiments.

