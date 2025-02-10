Upgrade Your McDonald's Chicken Nuggets With This Tasty Hack
We're not afraid to experiment with some out-of-the-box McDonald's combos, like adding jelly and mustard to sausage biscuits or enhancing a Quarter Pounder with a slather of peanut butter. That's why we were genuinely intrigued by a McNugget hack that's been popping up on social media lately. Any fan of TikTok knows that fast food hacks abound on the food-obsessed platform, and one clip encourages McDonald's fans to create their own condiment with two surprising ingredients.
@munchwithdes
Special thanks to @trinhdoesthings for this idea! Let's try Mayo + Sweet and Sour sauce + Mc.Nuggets #weirdfoodcombos #mcdonalds #tastetest #foodie
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Deriving inspiration from other foodies on the social media site, a TikToker combines McDonald's sweet and sour sauce with mayonnaise and found it to be the perfect accompaniment for the chain's chicken nuggets. The creator of the video dubbed the condiment mash-up "really, really good" and explained, "the mayo doesn't really change the sweet and sour sauce, if anything it makes it a little smoother." When it comes to the correct sauce to mayo ratio, all the mixing takes place in the sweet and sour sauce container, so just a dollop should be enough. However, another TikTok clip shows the sweet and sour sauce and mayonnaise being added directly to the McNuggets inside the package, followed by a vigorous shake to evenly distribute the condiments.
Why this McNugget condiment hack works so well
While this condiment combo seems to come out of left field, it's actually quite similar to one that's associated with bang bang chicken, a beloved Chinese street food that turned into a saucy finger food after being subjected to American culinary influences. This dish gets its bold flavor from bang bang sauce, which can include ingredients like Sriracha, sweet Thai chili sauce, rice vinegar, and mayonnaise.
Even if you've never been fortunate enough to sample bang bang sauce for yourself, it's easy to see why uniting mayonnaise with spicy and sweet flavors works so well. McDonald's sweet and sour sauce brings a tempered heat plus fruity notes of peach and apricot to the table. Mayo elevates these flavors with its mild sweetness and tanginess. It also has a favorable impact on texture, thanks to its velvety mouthfeel. And if you want to experiment with more condiment combos, commenters on TikTok are brimming with inspiration, such as swapping out the mayonnaise for ranch, mixing mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, and the ultimate culinary "hear me out," adding maple syrup to McDonald's hot mustard. You can also thank TikTok for the McDonald's McDirty fries secret menu option, which incorporates fries, chicken nuggets, and your preferred sauces and condiments (along with lots of other variations).