13 Aldi Finds You'll Want To Stock Up On For St Patrick's Day
Those holding out for warmer weather look forward to March as the beginning of spring. However, some who have their priorities straight are looking forward to March for a different — though still very green — reason. We're talking about St. Paddy's Day! Because there's no way you could possibly fit all of the joy that comes with a proper St. Patrick's Day celebration into a single day, Aldi is stocking up on all your Irish-related needs throughout February. That way, you can get your shopping done early, and spend the first three weeks of March focused on what's really important: beer, whiskey, Irish cream, snacks, and leprechauns (or gnomes dressed in green because everyone's Irish on March 17)!
Whether you're looking for a snack that brings the holiday season to life for your little ones or a very adult-coded cheese selection for that civilized (yet very booze-centric) get together you plan on hosting, Aldi has a little something for everyone. There are goodies to decorate your home and even the perfect post-party outfit for when the craic is over! So, get out your coin purse and strap on your buckled shoes because we've rounded up the best Aldi finds for the season.
Emporium Selection St Patrick's Cheese Assortment
If you celebrate St. Patrick's Day like a pro, you know that a hearty snack between drinks is a must if you intend to keep the party going. Enter Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese. It comes three festive flavors including Sage Derby, Pesto Gouda (for those who want all-green everything during the holiday), and Irish Porter, a cheddar cheese made with Porter ale for those who would rather keep beer the main focus. You can grab a block for $3.99 on February 26, or better yet, get all three!
Sundae Shoppe Mint Lepre-Cones
Mint chocolate chip fans will feel like they hit the jackpot with the February 26 release of Sundae Shoppe Mint Lepre-Cones. If the party gets so rowdy that you run out of your famous no churn mint chocolate chip ice cream, have a few boxes of these on hand to hold off hungry crowds. The individually wrapped desserts feature a swirl of chocolate and mint ice cream topped with chocolate cookie crumbles in a chocolate coated waffle cone. A box of four cones costs $3.99, so grab three friends and prepare to go chocolate wild!
Serra Ladies St Patrick's Day Pullover
For the girlies who love a good holiday themed wardrobe, Serra Ladies St. Patrick's Day Pullover is the perfect way to stay cozy while representing your Celtic roots — even if you're just Irish for the day! Available for $9.99 on February 19, the sweatshirt comes in green, white, and black, with each featuring a cute shamrock print that will have you feeling like a walking good-luck charm.
Barissimo Irish Creme Coffee Creamer
Seeing as Bailey's Irish Cream was quite literally created to appeal to an international audience, it's no wonder it is always on America's shortlist for the flavor of the soon-to-be-spring season. As whiskey in the morning isn't everyone's cup of tea, Aldi introduces Barissimo Irish Creme Coffee Creamer. All the Irish cream flavor you want, but none of the afternoon buzz! Priced at $2.59, you can find this coffee creamer in Aldi's refrigerator aisle, beginning February 26.
Moser Roth St Patrick's Day Truffles
If we are ever able to track down the treasure at the end of the rainbow, we imagine the pot won't just be filled with gold. It will be filled with chocolate truffles, too. With four flavors including Chocolate Cream, Irish Coffee, Salted Caramel, and Vanilla, Moser Roth St. Patrick's Day Truffles are a luckier find than a four leaf clover. Pick up a box of eight on February 26 for $3.49.
Huntington Home 3 Wick St Patrick's Day Candle
Perhaps you've wondered what it smells like somewhere over the rainbow. Well, on February 19, you can find out. The Huntington Home 3 Wick St. Patrick's Day scented candle comes in three varieties, Cutest Clover in the Patch, Happy Go Lucky, and Over the Rainbow, so you can have one in every room to light the way for the mischief-causing leprechauns that may be lurking around this season. Grab one for $4.49.
Season's Choice Loaded Potato Tots
Nothing says "Happy St. Patrick's Day" like a heaping helping of potatoes. If you're stocking up for a Celtic-themed bash, Season's Choice Loaded Potato Tots should definitely be on your shopping list. Enjoy yours loaded with cheese and bacon, or if you like a spicy kick, try cheddar and jalapeño. Find them at Aldi on February 19 for $4.29.
Benton's Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cremes
There are loads of foods like colcannon and boxty you can eat on St. Patrick's Day if you don't fancy corned beef sandwiches. Another choice for the greenest of all holidays is Benton's Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cremes. Dunk them in milk for a classic creamy combo or, if you're feeling festive, some boozy Irish cream. You can even crush them up and use them as the crust for a minty ice box cake or a sweet cookie crumble topping on your auntie's famous Bailey's pudding shots. These cookies will be available starting February 26 for $2.69.
Kirkton House St Patrick's Day Gnome
We know what you fans of all things mystical are thinking: Leprechauns and gnomes are not the same. And we agree! But everyone gets to be Irish on St. Paddy's Day, and that goes for gnomes as well! Typically known to be more steadfast than their twinkly-eyed Irish cousin, Kirkton House St. Patrick's Day Gnomes will be sure to hold down the garden and home, lest all the fairy folk get to wreaking holiday havoc. Because gnomes are known to love a fashion moment, these buggers can be found dressed in Clover, Horseshoe, Irish Flag, Lucky Pot of Gold, or Rainbow patterns — and cost $8.99 a pop. Get the whole rag-tag bunch beginning February 19.
Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment
Wine and cheese may not give the St. Patrick's Day vibe, but whiskey and cheese certainly do. Because cheese is one of the best foods to pair with Irish whiskey, Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment's Irish Cheddar With Irish Whiskey brings the two together for a one-two punch in the flavor department. If whiskey isn't your jam, try the variety made with Irish Beer instead, or choose the Aged Irish Cheddar for a more traditional flavor. The three festive cheeses will be available beginning February 26 for $3.99.
Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches
If you haven't yet had your fill of mint-chocolate goodness, Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches — available at Aldi on February 5 — combine the cookie and the ice cream sandwich in a way that will make you feel like you've struck snack gold. If you've had all the mint you can stand for the month, try the vanilla variety instead. Roll the edges in green M&Ms for that lucky touch. You can score a box of 12 mini ice cream sandwiches for just $4.29.
Friendly Farms Irish Creme Whipped Dairy Topping
No Irish coffee cocktail recipe is complete without a healthy dollop of whipped cream. Kick your favorite rendition up a notch this holiday season with Friendly Farms Irish Crème Whipped Dairy Topping. With notes of vanilla and chocolate acting as the base for Irish cream, it's a dreamy addition to hot chocolate, coffee, or a well-timed Jell-O shot. Scoop up a can on February 26 for $2.99.
Serra Ladies Printed Super Soft Legging
Whether your looking for a base to keep you warm on those chilly parade days or a cute outfit to lounge around in while you whip up your much requested traditional Irish soda bread recipe, Serra Ladies Printed Super Soft Legging are a must. While the Shamrock or Beer prints adequately display your holiday cheer, there's also a Floral print if you're more of a subtle celebrator. Nab these comfy leggings at Aldi for $4.99 on February 19.