11 Aldi Items You Need To Have For The Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is more than just a game day — it's an experience. In 2024, the event drew more than 120 million viewers, setting a network telecast record. People are no doubt eager to watch the Philadelphia Eagles compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LIX as well. Whether you're passionately rooting for your team, watching the commercials, or just waiting for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's halftime performance, the energy is bound to be electric. Will your game-day eats generate excitement, too?
If you're planning to host a Super Bowl watch party this year, you'll need to make sure there's enough food to last from kickoff to the final play. But don't stress — Aldi is loaded with Super Bowl snacks to help you create the ultimate game-day spread without breaking the bank. We've put together a list of 11 must-have snacks, from savory dips to pizza. The best part is, they each cost under $5, and Aldi is serving up many of these game-day favorites for 25% off.
Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
A good Super Bowl spread starts with chips, making Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips a game-day must-have. Whether you're scooping up guacamole, salsa, or queso (don't worry, we'll get to those), these 13-ounce bags could be the MVP of your snack table.
If you want something different, grab an 8-ounce bag of Clancy's Original Kettle Chips for a crispier, gluten-free alternative. These are perfect for guests who like a heartier chip to munch on between plays, and they only cost $1.49 a bag. Whether served solo or paired with the right dips, you've got yourself a classic crowd-pleaser.
Clancy's Cheesy Garlic Bread Potato Chips
Now, if you want to really impress your guests, toss a few bags of Clancy's Cheese Garlic Bread Potato Chips into your cart. Costing only $1.79 for a 9.5-ounce bag, these limited-time chips are seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, cheese powder, and sour cream powder. You might find that they replicate the buttery, cheesy goodness of garlic bread in crispy, snack-able form?
One Aldi Reviewer contributor called the chips "a hit among my family" and felt they delivered on the garlic bread flavor. While they could pair well with dips like guacamole, queso, or veggie dip, eating them straight from the bag works, too. This Aldi Find is available starting on February 5.
Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso
What's a chip without some dip? This Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso combines two beloved flavors into one. Made with real cheese, it contains a hint of salsa that packs a medium punch of spice. If you prefer your queso warm, you can heat it up in the microwave or in a saucepan. And at only $1.79 for 15 ounces, it's an affordable way to make sure you have a variety of snacking options.
If you're looking for something a little lighter or just an option for dairy-free guests, Casa Mamita also offers 24-ounce Mild Chunky Salsa and Medium Chunky Salsa for the same price. Or you can try the brand's 16-ounce Restaurant Style Salsa for $2.75.
Park Street Deli Spinach Veggie Dip
Not all Super Bowl snacks have to be cheese-covered or fried (though we fully support that). If you want to add a little balance to your spread, Park Street Deli's Spinach Veggie Dip is a good choice. This 14-ounce dip is made with real sour cream, mayo, spinach, and carrots, making it a creamy complement to chips, crackers, or veggies. (Yes, vegetables deserve a spot at the party, too.)
If you're looking for an extra layer of flavor, the brand also offers a Dill Veggie Dip that adds a tangy, herby twist. And with a $2.99 price tag, it's easy on the wallet. This dip is perishable, so store it in the fridge, but don't freeze it because that will cause the sour cream and mayo to separate and alter the texture.
Aldi Classic Guacamole
Aldi's Classic Guacamole can be a much-needed sidekick for your chips. As a bonus, avocados (the main ingredient in guac) are a great source of fiber, heart-healthy fats, and essential vitamins like folate and potassium. Since the dip is already made for you, there is no need to mash avocados that might turn brown before kickoff. (However, we have a quick and easy guacamole recipe for those who want to risk it.)
If you like a little more texture, try Aldi's Chunky Guacamole, or for those who love heat, the Spicy Guacamole version. At $3.79 per 15-ounce container, it's an easy way to level up your chip game. Whichever product you choose, you really can't go wrong with guac.
Specially Selected Grilled Olives
If you want to add a little sophistication to your Super Bowl bites, try these Specially Selected Grilled Olives. Made with garlic and herbs, this Aldi Find is a step up from your usual snack lineup and brings a Mediterranean-inspired flavor to the table. And it only costs $3.49 for about 5 ounces.
Whether you're pairing it with hummus and crackers or just eating it straight from the container, this product adds a nice contrast to all the heavier, fried snacks on the table. A Redditor described them as having a "very lightly smoky" flavor.
Specially Selected Authentic Italian Pizzas
Pizza is easily one of the best foods to have at a Super Bowl party. Instead of placing an overpriced delivery order, you can grab a few Specially Selected Authentic Italian Pizzas from Aldi. You've got two options to choose from: Mozzarella Cherry Tomato Arugula or Mozzarella Mushroom Mascarpone.
Each pizza weighs about 14 ounces and costs just $4.49. That sounds ideal, especially compared to what you'd pay for takeout. Pop them in the oven before the game starts, slice them up, and drizzle your favorite condiment over them for good measure. These Finds are available on February 5.
Priano Assorted Pasta Bake
When the game-day adrenaline kicks in, sometimes you need more than just snacks — you need a hearty, comforting dish that guests can scoop up between plays. Made in Italy, this 9.8-ounce Priano Assorted Pasta Bake is an Aldi Find that could serve that role. It will hit store shelves on February 5. Think of it as a baked ziti or lasagna-style dish, packed with layers of sauce, cheese, and pasta.
Aldi is offering three variations: Bolognese, Carbonara, and Four Cheese. All you'll need to prepare these pasta bakes is water or milk, your favorite grated hard cheese, and ground beef for the bolognese pasta option. Follow the box's instructions and pop them in the oven. For only $2.99 each, they're a budget-friendly way to provide warm comfort food.
Part Street Deli Sweet Pretzel Bites
Park Street Deli's Sweet Pretzel Bites are another snack you'll want to add to your game-day spread. Each 9.25-ounce package includes one of two decadent dips: Cinnamon Sugar or Dulce de Leche. Just imagine the warm pretzels straight out of the oven (or microwave), dipped into gooey caramel or coated is sweet cinnamon goodness.
Available for $4.49 on February 5, these pretzel bites are a great shareable snack that could also offer a break from any cheesy, savory items in your spread. If the sweet sauces don't interest you, Park Street Deli also offers a savory tray with mustard and cheese dipping sauces.
Bake Shop Duo Cookies
When the game starts to get intense, sometimes you just need to excitedly eat a cookie (or five). Whether your team is crushing it or fumbling every play, adding a little sweetness goes a long way. Look for Aldi's Bake Ship Duo Cookies, available for a limited time on February 5. If you're the type that can't decide between chocolate chip or double chocolate cookies, these chewy treats save you the decision paralysis by combining the flavors.
You can grab a package of 10 bakery-style cookies for $3.99. You can easily serve them as-is, but if you're feeling fancy, warm them up and pair them with a scoop of ice cream.
Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches
A Super Bowl feast should have a cool, creamy treat, and Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are just the thing to sweeten up game day. Available as a 12-count on February 5, these bite-sized, creamy cookie sandwiches come in Mint and Vanilla flavors.
Their size also makes them perfect for guests who want a little something sweet without committing to a full dessert, but you might want to grab more than one box if you're hosting a large gathering. Luckily, they only cost $4.29.