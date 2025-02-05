11 Aldi Items You Need To Have For The Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is more than just a game day — it's an experience. In 2024, the event drew more than 120 million viewers, setting a network telecast record. People are no doubt eager to watch the Philadelphia Eagles compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LIX as well. Whether you're passionately rooting for your team, watching the commercials, or just waiting for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's halftime performance, the energy is bound to be electric. Will your game-day eats generate excitement, too?

If you're planning to host a Super Bowl watch party this year, you'll need to make sure there's enough food to last from kickoff to the final play. But don't stress — Aldi is loaded with Super Bowl snacks to help you create the ultimate game-day spread without breaking the bank. We've put together a list of 11 must-have snacks, from savory dips to pizza. The best part is, they each cost under $5, and Aldi is serving up many of these game-day favorites for 25% off.