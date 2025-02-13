McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Vs McChicken: Which Has More Calories?
Few McDonald's menu items have sparked as much loyalty as the Filet-O-Fish and the McChicken. While their main attractions are made from entirely different meats, both sandwiches have carved out distinct places in fast food history, united by the allure of simplicity.
The Filet-O-Fish, introduced in 1962, was invented by Lou Groen, a McDonald's franchise owner in Cincinnati. Faced with dwindling Friday sales in a neighborhood where meat abstinence was common because of its large Catholic population, Groen pitched a fish sandwich as a solution. The Filet-O-Fish features a square, breaded patty of real wild Alaskan pollock, a slice of American cheese, and tartar sauce on a steamed bun, one of its unique characteristics. Nutritionally, it clocks in at 380 calories, with 19 grams of fat, 38 grams of carbohydrates, 16 grams of protein, and around 580 milligrams of sodium.
The McChicken made its debut nearly two decades later in 1980. The all-time classic recipe contains a seasoned, breaded chicken patty, shredded lettuce, and a dollop of creamy mayonnaise, all served on a toasted bun. At 390 calories, it barely edges out the Filet-O-Fish. The McChicken's nutritional profile includes 21 grams of fat, 38 grams of carbohydrates, 14 grams of protein, and approximately 560 milligrams of sodium.
The McChicken has only 10 more calories than the Filet-O-Fish
When comparing these non-beef McDonald's staples, the differences extend past a 10-calorie disparity. The Filet-O-Fish leans into its smooth, tangy tartar sauce and delicate fish patty, creating a softer bite complemented by a subtle sharpness from the melted cheese. Meanwhile, the McChicken delivers a bolder, spicier palate, with the peppered patty providing a savory kick that's tempered by the cool mayonnaise and lettuce. The Hot 'n Spicy McChicken, a variation of the original, boasts even more heat thanks to a blend of spices in the breading — and a slightly higher amount of sodium at 600 milligrams.
From a health perspective, the Filet-O-Fish and McChicken sit within a similar nutritional range. However, the McChicken's higher fat content may be a consideration for those mindful of their intake. The Filet-O-Fish offers a leaner alternative, albeit by a slim margin. So, whether you prefer the flaky texture of the Filet-O-Fish or the zesty satisfaction of the McChicken, the two iconic sandwiches cater to cravings that span generations.