Creamiest Vegan Hot Chocolate Recipe

When there is a chill in the air, and perhaps even a chill in your bones, nothing hits the spot quite like a steaming mug of thick, creamy hot chocolate. Each sip of the velvety sweet elixir breathes warmth into your whole being, from the tips of your fingers to the center of your soul — chocolate is magic like that. But for those who follow a plant-based diet, making a creamy mug of hot chocolate can be a challenge. At least it was before this creamy vegan hot chocolate recipe, brought to us by developer A.J. Forget.

Advertisement

Sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and salt provide a solid base for the hot chocolate. In this recipe we use soy milk for the liquid, but you can use whatever non-dairy milk you prefer — it's just a matter of preference. Those ingredients sort out the base of the hot chocolate, giving it layers of sweet, bitter, spice, and just enough salt to balance it out, but the real trick is in the chocolate and cornstarch. While typical hot chocolate recipes might rely on things like milk chocolate or cream to create a richness and silky mouthfeel, this recipe achieves the same result using only vegan dark chocolate and a pinch of cornstarch. Melting a few tablespoons of vegan dark chocolate into the pot adds a fullness to the chocolate flavor. And the cornstarch gives the hot chocolate a thick, velvety texture that will have you thinking it was made with pure cream. All together, it is a silky mug of pure warmth that you'd never guess was vegan.

Advertisement