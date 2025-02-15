Broccoli is a versatile vegetable that can be used in everything from a delicious stir-fry to a creamy soup. This crunchy, crisp cruciferous veggie is jam-packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that make it a conscious addition to many meals. From adding it to your breakfast in an omelet to pairing it with your favorite protein as a side for dinner, the options for incorporating more broccoli into your diet truly are endless.

Advertisement

But unfortunately, this beloved type of produce is also susceptible to contamination with a bacteria that causes food-borne illness: Listeria monocytogenes. Over the years, exposure to this nasty bug has polluted multiple different broccoli products, resulting in everything from small, voluntary recalls to country-wide Class I recalls initiated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

We take a look at some of the biggest broccoli recalls in history and discover what steps were taken to prevent any disastrous outcomes as a result of the contamination.