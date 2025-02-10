You May Have Missed These Celebs In Dunkin's DunKing Super Bowl Movie

Dunkin' is back in full force at Super Bowl 2025 with another expansion of the Dunkin' cinematic universe. For this year's installment, the chain went all in with "DunKings 2: The Movie," an over-the-top, star-studded sequel to last year's viral DunKings ad. And, yes, it's just under seven minutes long, which is essentially a movie in the ad world.

In case you were wondering how Ben Affleck's family really feels about his love for Dunkin', it looks like his brother Casey is on board. Casey joined the DunKings this year as they participate in a seemingly highly anticipated coffee band battle. But that's only the tip of the iceberg for celeb cameos. As the DunKings face off against rival coffee groups at Java Jam, including The Drip Squad (led by comic Druski), The Burger Chain Gang, and The Barista Buds, legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes a surprise appearance.