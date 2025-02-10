You May Have Missed These Celebs In Dunkin's DunKing Super Bowl Movie
Dunkin' is back in full force at Super Bowl 2025 with another expansion of the Dunkin' cinematic universe. For this year's installment, the chain went all in with "DunKings 2: The Movie," an over-the-top, star-studded sequel to last year's viral DunKings ad. And, yes, it's just under seven minutes long, which is essentially a movie in the ad world.
In case you were wondering how Ben Affleck's family really feels about his love for Dunkin', it looks like his brother Casey is on board. Casey joined the DunKings this year as they participate in a seemingly highly anticipated coffee band battle. But that's only the tip of the iceberg for celeb cameos. As the DunKings face off against rival coffee groups at Java Jam, including The Drip Squad (led by comic Druski), The Burger Chain Gang, and The Barista Buds, legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes a surprise appearance.
All the celebrity power in Dunkin's 2025 Super Bowl commercial
Dunkin's Super Bowl ad also brings some unexpected guests — from actor and boy band icon Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fame to cult franchise fave "Clerks" stars Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith). The latter two appear at Java Jam hoping to score an autograph from DunKings frontman Ben Affleck, who asks, "Aren't you guys a little old?"
While DunKings 2 is packed with celebrity moments, the scene-stealer (unsurprisingly) is "Succession" star Jeremy Strong, following through on the method acting approach he teased in Dunkin's bizarre Grammys ad. After a dramatic soliloquy, Strong wraps it up with a bellowing "America Runneth on Dunkin'!" proclamation. Let's just say, Paul Revere would be proud.
There's more good news for DunKings fans everywhere. If you missed out on snagging Ben Affleck's drip from the Super Bowl Dunkin' commercial last year, a new DunKings merch collection will be up for grabs starting February 10 at DunkinGear.com.