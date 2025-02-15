The One Ingredient That Can Make Store-Bought Biscuits Taste Homemade

If you're looking for ways to incorporate even more butter into your canned biscuits, you might try actually baking it right in. To do this requires just a bit of knife work. Start by cutting the biscuits in slices the long way — just as you would if you were preparing to slather them with jam. Place a pat of cold butter between each slice and reassemble them. Of all the ways to upgrade canned biscuits (which include adding herbs or cheese), this has to be the best option for achieving those flaky layers that give homemade biscuits the wow factor.

Advertisement

Because that still isn't quite enough butter (it'll never be enough!), brush a little more across the tops after they're finished baking. Carry out this step as soon as they're removed from the oven, as it locks in moisture, helps the biscuits last longer, and gives them an appetizing sheen.

If you're looking to use the binding power of butter, use it to upgrade canned biscuits with a coat of cinnamon sugar. For yummy bite-size morsels, slice uncooked biscuits into quarters, and coat them in melted butter before tossing them in cinnamon sugar. If you prefer to go the savory route, melt down your favorite garlic butter recipe and coat the bits in it before baking and sprinkling with Parmesan cheese.

Advertisement