Make Tuna Salad Tastier With This Easy Ingredient Swap

Tuna salad is a lunchtime classic, but let's be honest. It can be a little predictable. A basic tuna salad recipe made with mayonnaise is a favorite comfort food. However, another creamy, ivory-hued condiment can give the fishy dish the zesty upgrade it deserves. With its tangy buttermilk base and just the right amount of garlic and onion, ranch dressing takes a modest tuna salad to a new level. Whether you swap out mayo entirely or use both for a complex blend, ranch offers an unmatched layer of brightness.

Mayonnaise is a workhorse, binding everything together with its smooth, dense consistency, but its flavor is often mild. Ranch, on the other hand, is loaded with character. The buttermilk lends a gentle tang, while herbs like dill and chives instill every bite with freshness. Instead of the singular richness mayonnaise provides, ranch brings a contrast that makes each forkful more interesting. If you still want the familiar foundation of mayonnaise, a half-and-half approach works beautifully, too. Mixing ranch with mayo balances the former's piquancy with the latter's velvety consistency.