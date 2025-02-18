What Jamie And Bobby Deen Have Been Doing Since They Left Road Tasted

When Bobby and Jamie Deen decided to walk away from "Road Tasted" in 2007, the signs might not have looked very promising for their budding television career. The still relatively new series had been their first independent venture on the small screen. Before this rather short stint on the Food Network reality show, the brothers were perhaps best known for being the children of Paula Deen, celebrated entrepreneur, restaurateur, chef, and cookbook author. Just like their mother, Jamie and Bobby's focus had been on Southern-style meals.

What they found out pretty quickly, however, was that success and fame did not come without its challenges. The boys would have already seen how difficult it was for their mother to balance celebrity and her own personal life. Among other things, she had to deal with divorcing their father Jimmy Deen in 1989.

Yet, the end of the road for Jamie and Bobby on "Road Tasted" was not the end of their personal and professional growth. They both went on to become family men and also followed firmly in their mother's career footsteps. Here is a look at what the Deen brothers have been up to since their very first ever TV show.