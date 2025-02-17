Add This Surprising Canned Ingredient To Your Desserts And Thank Us Later

Among the amazing, unexpected ways to use Spam, including tossing it into salads and pasta, folding it into desserts is a culinary strategy many swear by. At first, the combination of Spam and desserts sounds more like a dare than a delight, but the canned wonder is similar to another pork-based ingredient: bacon. And if desserts can be made better with bacon — like cupcakes, brownies, doughnuts, and cheesecakes — why not give Spam its moment in the sugar-coated spotlight?

Spam is an iconic canned meat product made from pork and ham, bound together by salt, sugar, and potato starch. It has an unmistakable umami depth, a touch of fat, and just enough salinity to make recipes pop. Originally introduced in 1937 by Hormel Foods, Spam skyrocketed in popularity during World War II due to its long shelf life and easy preparation. Over time, it became a beloved staple in Hawaii, South Korea, and the Philippines, where cooks found ingenious ways to incorporate it into all kinds of meals — including those on the sweeter side.

So, how does Spam work in desserts? The secret lies in the contrast it offers. When pan-fried, Spam develops a golden, crisp edge that complements the softer elements. When cubed and candied with brown sugar, it transforms into nuggets that taste great sprinkled atop sundaes or tucked into baked goods.

