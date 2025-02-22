The Former US President Who Had A Cocktail Named After Him
Presidents often have their names immortalized on schools, highways, streets, and libraries, and occasionally, they also inspire boozy concoctions. From President Grant's highball to an amber Ale named for President Clinton, history has seen its fair share of presidential drinks. One commander-in-chief who had the honor of having a particularly bold cocktail named for him was William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States. McKinley's Delight was first crafted at a bar in the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City during his presidential campaign in 1896.
McKinley's concoction features rye whiskey along with wickedly strong components like absinthe. While the Waldorf-Astoria may no longer serve McKinley's Delight, it's a drink you can make at home — as long as you're fine with fierce drinks. A typical ratio includes two parts rye whiskey (around 2 ounces), one part sweet vermouth, a light pour of cherry brandy or liqueur, and a dash of absinthe.
President McKinley was a whiskey man
A Mckinley's Delight is the kind of drink that might knock you off your feet, but at the time, it's a boozy mix you might enjoy before hitting the polls or watching a campaign speech. McKinley's opponent, William Jennings Bryan, also had a cocktail named after him. Being an advocate for silver as the standard for U.S. currency, his chosen cocktail was appropriately named the Free Silver Fizz, a drink characterized by gin, lemon juice, and egg white, made bubbly with the addition of sparkling water or seltzer. Of course, McKinley's Delight has stuck around a bit longer.
Unlike some presidents, including Jimmy Carter, who avoided alcohol, or others like Thomas Jefferson, who appreciated fine wine, McKinley was known to be a fan of whiskey. Over the years, many presidents have favored the drink, which helped boost the economy at various points throughout American history and provided Americans with a sanitary or even medicinal drink during periods when water was contaminated or simply less consistently safe to drink. As of 2024, the whiskey market is now worth over 20 billion dollars in the United States, though, thankfully, it's no longer the nation's preferred hydration method.