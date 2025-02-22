The Former US President Who Had A Cocktail Named After Him

Presidents often have their names immortalized on schools, highways, streets, and libraries, and occasionally, they also inspire boozy concoctions. From President Grant's highball to an amber Ale named for President Clinton, history has seen its fair share of presidential drinks. One commander-in-chief who had the honor of having a particularly bold cocktail named for him was William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States. McKinley's Delight was first crafted at a bar in the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City during his presidential campaign in 1896.

McKinley's concoction features rye whiskey along with wickedly strong components like absinthe. While the Waldorf-Astoria may no longer serve McKinley's Delight, it's a drink you can make at home — as long as you're fine with fierce drinks. A typical ratio includes two parts rye whiskey (around 2 ounces), one part sweet vermouth, a light pour of cherry brandy or liqueur, and a dash of absinthe.