You Can Still Visit One Of George Washington's Favorite Restaurants
Calling all foodie history buffs! If you're intrigued by dining in the most beloved restaurants of former U.S. presidents, you can still visit one of George Washington's favorites in Alexandria, Virginia. Built by John Wise in the late 18th century, Gadsby's Tavern is a historic restaurant and museum that still offers fine dining in a colonial-era setting — and Founding Father Washington was a regular in its early days.
Presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Thomas Jefferson (who enslaved America's first French-trained chef, James Hemings), James Madison, James Monroe, and George Washington were all known to have dined at Gadsby's. The restaurant held two Birthnight Balls in 1798 and 1799, both of which Washington attended. The Birthnight Ball was originally a British tradition celebrating the monarch's birthday, but after the American Revolution, this custom was adjusted to celebrate Washington's birthday. The first Birthnight Ball held in his honor took place at Valley Forge in 1778. Washington couldn't make any Alexandria-based Birthnight Balls during his presidency, as he was based in New York and Philadelphia, so his first attendance took place the year after his second term concluded in 1797.
Washington died in late 1799, but the balls continued in Alexandria for years to celebrate his memory and commemorate his role in American independence. The event was popular at Gadsby's even without Washington, with one historical letter claiming over 1,000 guests attended the 1805 ball.
Gadsby's Tavern was an important political meeting place
George Washington played a significant role in the development of Alexandria, Virginia, so it's no wonder that he considered it a home away from home. Alexandria was also a hub for handling business and political strategy in the early days of American independence. In 1754, Washington received a message at City Tavern (later renamed Gadsby's) promoting him from major to lieutenant colonel of the First Virginia Regiment during the French and Indian War, launching his long military career.
In an important moment in the early days of the Republic's formation, Washington is said to have worked on The Fairfax Resolves in the tavern — these were the first set of grievances addressed to the British government, laying the foundation for the fight for independence. After the American Revolution, Washington held a meeting at the tavern to discuss levying taxes on commerce from the Potomac River. In the following years, many other meetings at Gadsby's served as precursors to the Constitutional Convention that took place in Philadelphia in 1787.
In 1788, people gathered at Gadsby's again to celebrate the official Federal Constitution. After Washington's presidential term, he returned home to fanfare and a dinner at Gadsby's. Washington also issued his last military order at the tavern in 1798. The National Register of Historic Places added Gadsby's Tavern in 1963.
Dining at Gadsby's Tavern
Gadsby's got its name from one of its early operators, John Gadsby, who ran the establishment from 1796 until 1808. The tavern was built in 1785, while the hotel building was added in 1792. Over the years, the tavern has undergone several rounds of restoration. Today, it's the perfect place for dinner and a guided historical tour while visiting Alexandria.
Out of the many famous restaurants where presidents have dined, Gadsby's is one of the oldest. Back in George Washington's time, you could expect three meals to be available at Gadsby's Tavern: breakfast, dinner, and supper. Breakfast typically included light items like cold cuts and breads, while dinner was a large, hot meal. Supper was for latecomers looking for a bite after dinner (usually cold leftovers). Alcohol was always available, including mixed drinks, ciders, and beer — Washington was a beer aficionado, so we can safely guess he enjoyed a pint or two during his evenings at Gadsby's. His final military review at Gadsby's, which took place in 1798, came after dinner, which was reportedly a meal of canvasback duck and hominy, washed down with Madeira wine (another of his favorite libations).
Today, the tavern serves lunch and dinner throughout the week, with brunch available on Sundays. According to Gadsby's website, its menu is being updated, but a previous menu shared on the restaurant's Google Maps page lists "George Washington's Favorite," a dish of roasted duck with corn pudding and roasted potatoes, and "Surrey Co. Peanut Soop," a nod to Alexandria's important peanut trade during the 18th century.