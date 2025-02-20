You Can Still Visit One Of George Washington's Favorite Restaurants

Calling all foodie history buffs! If you're intrigued by dining in the most beloved restaurants of former U.S. presidents, you can still visit one of George Washington's favorites in Alexandria, Virginia. Built by John Wise in the late 18th century, Gadsby's Tavern is a historic restaurant and museum that still offers fine dining in a colonial-era setting — and Founding Father Washington was a regular in its early days.

Advertisement

Presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Thomas Jefferson (who enslaved America's first French-trained chef, James Hemings), James Madison, James Monroe, and George Washington were all known to have dined at Gadsby's. The restaurant held two Birthnight Balls in 1798 and 1799, both of which Washington attended. The Birthnight Ball was originally a British tradition celebrating the monarch's birthday, but after the American Revolution, this custom was adjusted to celebrate Washington's birthday. The first Birthnight Ball held in his honor took place at Valley Forge in 1778. Washington couldn't make any Alexandria-based Birthnight Balls during his presidency, as he was based in New York and Philadelphia, so his first attendance took place the year after his second term concluded in 1797.

Advertisement

Washington died in late 1799, but the balls continued in Alexandria for years to celebrate his memory and commemorate his role in American independence. The event was popular at Gadsby's even without Washington, with one historical letter claiming over 1,000 guests attended the 1805 ball.