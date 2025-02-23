Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins has a playful approach when it comes to developing new recipes. Sometimes, this comes from her own experimentation, and other times she's inspired by what's trending on the internet. "There are all sorts of silly, whimsical food things happening online — and I am all for it!" That's the case with this wild and colorful rainbow grilled cheese recipe, which was making the rounds on TikTok. "This sandwich just puts a smile on your face. Everything you love about a melty, buttery, crispy grilled cheese with a serious Lisa Frank-esque makeover." The only thing more comforting and cheerful than a good homemade grilled cheese sandwich might just be one that's bursting with rainbow colors.

At its foundation, this is a pretty standard recipe, but a few drops of food coloring take this grilled cheese to the next level. Watkins comments, "I would love to serve this to my girlie-gang, they would get a kick outta this at our next hang." Meanwhile, she suggests making mini sandwiches or cutting them into smaller pieces to serve at a fun festive event. "Or, if I am munching solo, I could see making this just for myself as a mood booster," she says. And of course, let's not forget, "Kiddos would definitely love this (and love helping make these in the kitchen)." This rainbow grilled cheese offers plenty of pizzazz, so Watkins likes to keep it simple with sides, opting for chips and pickles.

