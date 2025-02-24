Costco Kirkland Signature Breakfast Items That Were Major Failures

With grocery prices going through the roof, having a Costco membership is practically a survival strategy. The retail giant has made itself almost indispensable to budget-conscious consumers, using strategies like loss-leading, word-of-mouth marketing, and bulk pricing to drive down costs on everything from household essentials to gasoline.

But while you're unlikely to finish your mini-marathon through the Costco aisles without snagging a bargain, seasoned shoppers know that the best deals often come from skipping name brands in favor of Costco's Kirkland Signature line. After all, where else can you get 36 bottles of water for just $3.99 or a 48-pack of AA batteries for $14.99?

Still, not every Kirkland Signature item is a win. Remember the infamous Kirkland Signature Light Beer? At just 50 cents a can, it sounded too good to be true ... and it was. Customers trashed it so hard that Costco pulled it from shelves. And it's not just tailgate staples that have flopped — even some must-have breakfast items have crashed and burned. Below, we take a look at some of these failures, why they flopped so badly, and why you might want to steer clear of these Kirkland Signature breakfast items on your next Costco run.

