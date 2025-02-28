"Heart Attack" Philly Cheesesteak Sliders Recipe

No doubt about it, the Philly cheesesteak is one of the best sandwiches of all time, and it's one with which Philadelphia-based recipe developer Patterson Watkins is quite familiar. Contrary to popular belief, she tells us, the absolute best cheese for a cheesesteak isn't always Cheez Whiz, since in-the-know folks will often order a secret(ish) menu item called the heart attack that includes a trio of cheeses (Whiz, provolone, and American) along with double steak and cooked onions. Besides being delicious, tripling up on the cheese also serves a practical purpose. Watkins explains that it "creates a protective, cheesy coating" that keeps the juices from making the bread all soggy. While she admits "You won't find a garlic-butter brushed roll at a cheesesteak place" and calls it "pure indulgence" on her part, we've long believed that garlic is a secret ingredient that should be added to all homemade cheesesteaks.

If you're looking for a side dish that will really encapsulate the Philly cheesesteak experience, Watkins recommends crinkle-cut fries with extra Cheez Whiz for dipping. She also enjoys using pickled cherry peppers as a palate cleanser but suggests that you might want to balance out the meal with a green salad, as well.